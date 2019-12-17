Caroline Flack has quit Winter Love Island

Love Island host Caroline Flack has confirmed she will not be presenting the winter version of the hit ITV2 show.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old said in a statement posted on her Instagram story: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

The news comes after Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating after the police were called to her Islington home last week.

A Met Police spokesman told RadioTimes.com in a statement: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

“This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A spokesperson for Flack told RadioTimes.com: “We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

Alluding to her recent arrest, Flack wrote: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I cant comment further until the legal process is over.”

Advertisement

Rochelle Humes, Maya Jama and Laura Whitmore are now reportedly in the running to be replacing flack, with Winter Love Island’s run previously scheduled to begin in early January.