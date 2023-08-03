Bruce said: "Don’t tell the bosses but I’ve been sneaking the odd Sixties record into my show for a while now, so the fact that I’ve got a whole station to now play with is very exciting.

"You can expect the greatest hits, obviously, but also some buried treasure you haven’t heard in a while. I’m sure many people will agree it’s the soundtrack of our youth! I can’t wait for you to hear it, just don’t tell anyone – it’s a secret remember!"

The name of the station was suggested by Greatest Hits Radio listener Chris Benson, who will guest on Bruce's morning show this weekend and take part in his regular Golden Years feature.

The announcement of Secret 60s follows latest figures from industry body Rajar, which show that BBC Radio 2 lost one million listeners between April and June of this year.

In stark contrast, the Greatest Hits Radio mid-morning show gained 1.25 million listeners following Bruce's takeover, which suggests that some fans decided to remain loyal to the veteran presenter – who was critical of losing his BBC show.

Ken Bruce on his last BBC Radio 2 show in March 2023. James Watkins

Bruce commented: "I've always said that it's not really about the numbers and it's not, for me at least, but I'm delighted to hear today's news for the team here at my new home, Greatest Hits Radio.

"My first four months have flown by and I've loved every minute of it - and there's much more to come. [The show] wouldn't be what it is without its listeners, so your company is always much appreciated."

Vernon Kay now hosts the mid-morning Radio 2 slot previously held by Bruce, but these statistics don't offer a full picture of his performance in the role, as he only began hosting halfway through the measured period.

