The former BBC Radio 2 host said: "We need to discuss what's going on with this issue.

"It is a melanoma. There's this phrase called a malignant melanoma - you know once you get something, and you find out all about it - that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

"But it's been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He also added that his treatment for the condition is scheduled on the 14th September.

The radio host, who is also a running enthusiast, joked during his show that he won’t be able to run for "a month afterwards", saying: "So I’m going to do nothing but run until then. Is that OK?"

The diagnosis comes after Evans had initially been concerned about skin cancer back in 2019 after discovering strange marks on his body.

Chris Evans.

The high UV levels during that summer prompted him to see a doctor but Evans said he was told he had "nothing to worry about" and that he was advised to get checked for the condition once a year, "just because of your complexion".

Read more:

Evans also had a prostate cancer scare in 2015 but was given the all clear.

Evans joined Virgin Radio back in 2018 after being at the helm of the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show for years, making the move with most of his regular team.

It was the end of his long career period at the BBC, which saw him present The One Show on Fridays between 2010 and 2015, and he also was part of the Top Gear line-up from 2015.

If you have been affected but the issues discussed in this article, you can visit MacMillan or call 0808 808 0000 for support. Help can also be found at Cancer Research.

Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out what is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.