When chatting to her co-host Lloyd Griffith, she said: "You're emotional because I'm leaving." After he admitted that he was, he asked how she was feeling, with Skelton replying: "I am not alright about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. An eight-year-old with a sideline needs me."

Skelton admitted that she didn't want to leave the radio show but that "an eight-year-old will be happy about it". The former Blue Peter presenter and Morning Live host has three children and, more recently, delighted fans on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor with professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

But for now, it's time to bid farewell to Skelton on our airways. Closing her show on Sunday, she told listeners: "That's it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I've loved every minute of our time together on this show.

"Thank you to all of the team, thank you to all of you. Maybe we'll meet again soon. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

Skelton can also be seen on TV presenting Channel 5's On the Farm, various rugby league coverage on Channel 4 as well as co-presenting BBC's Countryfile.

It was recently reported that Skelton was in talks to replace Rylan Clark on Strictly Come Dancing's companion show It Takes Two after the presenter recently stepped down from his role. But for now, Skelton will return to our screens in a brand new Channel 5 series with former Strictly contestant Dan Walker: Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure.

The show, which starts on Tuesday 15th August, will see the pair explore Britain's first and finest long-distance trail, the Pennine Way. They are set to meet the people that live and work on the trail and hear their personal stories, while also seeking out the hidden gems and secrets of the area.

Following the announcement of her BBC Radio 5 Live exit, a BBC spokesperson said: "Helen is an excellent broadcaster who has done a fantastic job hosting Sunday mornings.

"We respect her decision and look forward to working together with her in the future across 5 Live programming. As for what's next for the Sunday mornings, we will update our listeners with some exciting news in due course."

