Dhillon has nothing but praise for Top Boy season 4, which is due to land soon on Netflix .

This week's episode of The Radio Times Podcast sees hosts Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon discuss what's new in both terrestrial telly and the streaming world.

"I think it's really telling actually that this was written for I suppose a fairly niche audience, or at least that's what they thought, but the popularity of it has grown and grown and it just shows that desperation and that need for seeing people that look like you on screen and having something that is realistic and not preachy at all," she tells Garvey.

It's the second season to be released since Netflix revived the show, which originally aired on Channel 4. This time around, Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully's (Kane Robinson) drug empire on Summerhouse turf is under threat, which leads them to seek out unlikely allies.

The pair also talk about ITV's Holding, which is adapted from Graham Norton's novel of the same name and directed by Kathy Burke. The "surprisingly body positive" cosy mystery features the likes of Conleth Hill, Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney and Charlene McKenna, and comes highly recommended by the hosts.

What else can I expect from Episode 25?

Garvey and Dhillon also take a look beyond the pond with Snow Angels, a scandi noir drama from Channel 4's Walter Presents series.

Netflix smash hit Inventing Anna, which is based on a true story, and Pixar's first Disney Plus venture of the year Turning Red.

And of course, Jane Garvey puts her TV knowledge to the test in the weekly podcast quiz.

