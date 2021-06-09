Idris and Sabrina Elba launch Coupledom podcast with line-up of A-list stars including Kim Kardashian

Audible has announced a brand new Original podcast hosted by Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina. The podcast, titled Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, will explore extraordinary partnerships and feature a star-studded guest lineup, including Kim Kardashian alongside momager Kris Jenner.

Advertisement

The pair and their A-list guests will delve into what makes these couplings so powerful and the challenges of maintaining their relationships.

A statement released by Audible adds that Idris and Sabrina “will engage in frank, free-flowing and thought-provoking discussions for listeners to incorporate into their own partnership. The series will also explore challenging first-hand experiences of arranged marriage, discrimination and representation.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of the announcement, Sabrina Elba said: “Coupledom to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes. In our Audible Original podcast, we’ve truly been able to explore ‘Coupledom’ through some of the world’s most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life.

“I’ve taken so many lessons from our guests’ unique partnerships and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been.”

The Cats and Luther actor met Sabrina in 2017. They married in 2o19.

As well as the matriarchs of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, guests include duos like ice cream giants Ben and Jerry, and Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and her husband Abdal.

Advertisement

Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba is available to download on Audible from 24th of June. Listen to it for free with a 30-day trial of Audible. You can also check out our best free podcasts roundup for inspiration on what to listen next.