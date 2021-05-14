Matt Lucas confirms Great British Bake Off 2021 starts filming soon: “We’re going into a bubble”

Last year, The Great British Bake Off managed the impressive feat of pulling off a successful season in the midst of the pandemic and, according to Matt Lucas, this year’s batch of bakers are now getting ready to bubble up.

Advertisement

The comedian, who made his Bake Off hosting debut last year as a replacement for Sandi Toksvig, revealed the news during an appearance on Lorraine this morning (Friday 14th May).

“We’re starting [filming] very soon,” he said. “And, like last year, we’re going into a bubble – all self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While there’s still quite some time to go until the new line-up of contestants is revealed to the public, Lucas said he’s already had a sneak preview of some of their baking skills – and he’s been impressed by what he’s seen so far.

“I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there,” he said, before going on to talk about his rapport with co-host Noel Fielding.

“I just have fun and I love working with Noel,” he said. “He’s so funny. And of course we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic. So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it.’ Noel is really generous like that. He comes up with very funny things for me to say.

“And Paul [Hollywood] and Prue [Leith] are so friendly and they were so welcoming. I was so nervous going into this hugely popular show and Sandi [Toksvig] had left very big boots to fill. But it’s great, so much fun to be a part of.”

Bake Off normally begins towards the end of August, although last year’s series was delayed until September as a knock-on effect of the pandemic, so it’s not clear exactly when we can expect this year’s contest to debut.

One thing is for sure though, the new batch will all be desperate to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Peter, who saw off competition from Dan and Laura in the final to become the youngest ever baker to be crowned winner.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 later in 2021 and Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.