Find out which stars will be joining us to help spread some festive cheer on our Christmas special episodes below. Don't forget to subscribe to the Radio Times Podcasts channel wherever you listen to your podcasts to make sure you never miss an episode.

The episodes will give you an exclusive insight into the star guests' festive traditions and viewing habits!

Episode 10 - View from my sofa at Christmas with Jamie Oliver (Live 6 December)

This week’s guest really needs no introduction – it’s the chef, restauranteur and cookbook author, Jamie Oliver. In our first festive episode, Jamie talks to Podcast Host Kelly-Anne Taylor about Christmas day in the Oliver household, how giving his wife Jools a foot massage is his sure-fire way to secure control of the remote and how landing his first TV show was all down to pot luck.

Episode 11 - View from my sofa at Christmas with Dick & Angel (Live 13 December)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, join Kelly-Anne from their French Chateau to talk all things Christmas. The couple have achieved cult status with their C4 series, which followed their renovation of a derelict 19th-century chateau. They speak to Kelly-Anne about the importance of tradition, how a rom-com kickstarted their dream to uproot their lives and relocate to France and why this is the last series of their Chateau adventure…

Episode 12 - View from my sofa at Christmas with Miriam Margolyes (Live 20 December)

On this Christmas episode of View From My Sofa, Kelly-Anne is joined by a self-confessed Christmas Scrooge – Miriam Margolyes. Known for speaking her own mind as much as her long and celebrated acting career – Miriam talks to Kelly-Anne about loathing Christmas, never reading a Harry Potter book despite playing the Head of Hufflepuff in the film franchise and why she refuses to slow down.

Episode 13 - Christmas Bumper Episode with Will Ferrell & Octavia Spencer (Live 22 December)

In this bumper Christmas special, Kelly-Anne is joined by Mr Christmas himself – the Elf star and renowned comedy actor Will Ferrell, and his co-star in Apple TV’s latest Christmas film Spirited, the Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. The stars talk about their festive traditions, the worst Christmas presents they’ve ever received and the difficulties of taking on an all singing… all-dancing musical.

You can also listen to our earlier episodes of the View from my sofa podcast with special guests like Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, Letitia Wright and Louis Theroux! Click here to browse the episodes.

Follow via your preferred podcast provider so as to never miss an episode! Available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and Amazon Music.