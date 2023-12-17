The 1980s poll saw Last Christmas by Wham! up against Fairytale of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl, with the latter winning the poll by six per cent.

In the following poll, Fairytale of New York was up against Mariah Carey's classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, and the former won by a landslide with 70.3 per cent in comparison to 29.7 per cent.

It then came down to the final four: White Christmas, Merry Christmas Everybody, Fairytale of New York and Underneath the Tree. It was The Pogues's 1988 Irish folk-style ballad that took the crown with 53.7 per cent.

Last month, The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan sadly passed away at the age of 65.

In a statement on social media, MacGowan's wife confirmed the news: "It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announced the passing of Shane MacGowan.

"Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family."

