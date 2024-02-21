Released on Sunday 11th February, the track achieved the number-one position after just four days of tracking.

In that time it was streamed 19.2 million times in the US and downloaded 32,000 times, according to entertainment data company Luminate.

Texas Hold 'Em gives fans a first glimpse at the star’s forthcoming studio album Renaissance Act II, which is set for release on Friday 29th March.

More like this

Beyonce at the 2024 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The album is a follow-up to her ballroom and club-influenced 2022 album Renaissance, which won won Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2023 Grammys.

Beyoncé's record-breaking feat comes after a row erupted last week over the song’s categorisation as a country track.

A country radio station in Oklahoma initially declined to play a request for Beyoncé’s new single, responding to a fan that “we do not play Beyonce on KYKC as we are a country music station”.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But after a campaign on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, KYKC quickly backtracked, claiming it was not aware that Beyoncé had crossed over into the country genre.

Its Facebook account said the station “didn't physically have it [the songs]. Now we do. Love it”.

“We initially refused to play it in the same manner if someone requested us to play The Rolling Stones on our country station,” KYKC’s general manager Roger Harris said.

Read more:

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.