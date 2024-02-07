The singer teased her comeback at the end of 2023, and after some major hints that she was back in the studio, she rose to No. 1 on the Official Trending Chart with her single Yes, And?.

With some of the track list revealed alongside some gorgeous album covers, read on for everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, including when it'll be released and why there will be no more singles released from the album.

When is Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine released?

Eternal Sunshine will be released on Friday 8th March.

This album will be her first since Positions in 2020, after spending the last few years focusing on REM Beauty and her role as Glinda in Wicked.

The singer announced the exciting news via Republic Records, before following up with a first look on her Instagram.

In a carousel of pictures, Grande wrote: "eternal sunshine 3.8."

What is the track list for Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine?

Ariana Grande. Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Grande recently revealed just six of the songs from the track list, teasing fans with what to expect.

As it stands, this is the track list so far:

1. Intro (End of the World)

2. Bye

3.

4.

5. Eternal Sunshine

6. Supernatural

7.

8.

9. Yes, And?

10. We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)

11.

12.

13.

We'll be sure to add in the rest once announced!

Do we have an album cover for Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine?

Yes! There will be a variety of album covers for Eternal Sunshine, which Grande said will allow fans to "capture the emotional ups and downs of this album", via her Instagram.

Will Ariana Grande be releasing singles from Eternal Sunshine?

Ariana Grande. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

No. While the singer did release Yes, And? in anticipation for her forthcoming album, fans will have to wait for its full release for more music.

In a post to her Instagram Story, Grande wrote (as per Billboard): "I wanted to say… as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time.

"There will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don’t you worry) but waiting a little longer for you to be able to listen fully through first really is my ideal way for you all experience this body of work."

