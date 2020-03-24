The project, titled Elevenses with The World of David Walliams, began yesterday with The Terrible Triplets and continued with Spoiled Brad today.

The recordings are available on Soundcloud, with Walliams himself narrating alongside Morgana Robinson.

Announcing the project on Twitter, Walliams wrote, "Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to ‘The World's Worst Children’. I’ll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets! Enjoy."

More like this

Walliams project is one of a number of attempts to engage children stuck at home during the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Superstar fitness coach Joe Wicks has been running daily PE sessions specifically aimed at children on YouTube every morning, while musician Nick Cope has been hosting Afternoon Get Together—a free musical show aimed at kids.

Schools across the country have been shut as part of measures to delay the spread of coronavirus, with only the children of parents who are considered essential workers still attending classes.