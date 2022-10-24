Based on the comic book created by Bryan Talbot, The Adventures of Luther Arkwright follows the eponymous character as he travels through parallel universes and battles the sinister Disruptors.

David Tennant will reprise his role as Luther Arkwright in a new Big Finish audio drama, which serves as a belated sequel to a cult favourite title released almost two decades ago.

Big Finish first tackled the high concept material back in 2005, but now the esteemed producers of audio content are returning for a sequel, which adapts Talbot's 1999 story Heart of Empire.

Set 23 years after the original, this epic tale features the return of Luther himself and the introduction of his daughter, Victoria, to be played by Georgina Hellier (Industry).

Along with Tennant, several other actors from the original Luther Arkwright audio book are returning, including India Fisher (as Queen Anne), Siri O'Neal (as Rose), Robert Jezek (as Karl), and Jez Fielding (as Harry Fairfax and Dr John Dee).

Tennant said: “Luther Arkwright was introduced to me by Big Finish with the script of the first instalment. When I read it, I was captivated. There’s something very hypnotic about the world that Bryan Talbot creates. It was hugely appealing!

"What a treat that we’ve gotten to revisit this world and these characters.”

Bryan Talbot added: “After their great adaptation of The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, I can’t wait to hear Big Finish’s production of the second story, Heart of Empire. I’m especially pleased that David Tennant is reprising his role as Luther Arkwright.”

David Tennant Nicky Johnston/Comic Relief/Getty Images

The new box set due for release in June 2023 will include two full-cast audio dramas, Part One: Daughter of Albion and Part Two: Cataclysm, with listener discretion advised due to adult content not suitable for younger listeners.

Director and executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Bryan’s work with Heart of Empire. I first came across The Adventures of Luther Arkwright in a small comic shop whilst at university.

"I was immediately caught up in the amazing world that Bryan created and the vivid characters that inhabited that world. It was truly ahead of its time."

When Tennant first voiced the role of Luther Arkwright, he was yet to take on the Doctor Who gig that would make him a household name across the country. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his return in the 60th anniversary special.

Earlier this month, he explained how the unexpected reprisal happened "by accident".

The Adventures of Luther Arkwright: Heart of Empire is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 2-disc CD box set (+ download for just £15.99) or digital download only (for just £12.99) from BigFinish.com. From November 2022, new pre-order prices will apply for unreleased box sets.

