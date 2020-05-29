Audible just released 40 more audiobooks completely free for members

Another 40 audiobook titles have just landed completely free for members on Audible – all to calm you during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new listens will expand on the service’s Sleep Collection, which includes a bedtime story narrated by Nick Jonas (The Perfect Swing by James McGirk). Also, P Diddy – the actual P Diddy – narrates a meditation titled Honor Yourself.

New titles also include stories read by Marvellous Mrs Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub and Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

Other titles added include bedtime stories, eight hours of extended soundscapes, additional sound baths, AMSR listens and more.

If you’re not an Audible member, there’s still plenty of content to enjoy for free. The platform previously made hundreds of titles available for all at stories.audible.com. No log-ins, credit card or passwords needed.

Titles available to listen on the service include Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre (narrated by Westworld’s Thandie Newton), Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (read by Downton Abbey’s Dan Stephens) and The Return of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle.

On the site, Audible says: “For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”

They add: “[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”

