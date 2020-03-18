51 best movies to watch on Netflix right now

Looking for a great film to watch right now? Netflix has thousands of movies to choose from – from new releases to comedies and dramas, historical tales to action thrillers, kids’ movies and Oscar-winning flicks, so you’ve come to the right place.

But there can be such a thing as too much choice, right? Well, don’t despair, we’ve whittled down the huge list for your viewing pleasure separating around the pretty low commitment 6 Underground to the heavy going The Irishman.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Part heartfelt Spielbergian family drama, part quirky Carpenter-esque creature feature, writer/director/star John Krasinski’s sensational shocker was an instant sci-fi horror classic. A Quiet Place II may have just been delayed thanks to Coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the original starring Emily Blunt and Krasinski while we wait. Seen as one of the best horror movies in recent times it became a smash hit when first released. In a post-apocalyptic very near future, blind insectoid monsters with super-sensitive hearing have wiped out most of humanity. A family has to survive along with a few survivors, whispering and using sign language to communicate as creatures chase them down solely on the noises they make. Expect tense situations, and properly a few heart-stopping moments in this must-see movie.

It (2017)

New addition to Netflix – The Goonies meets Stand by Me in Andy Muschietti’s creepy, crafty coming-of-age horror movie, “a gripping and glowing Stephen King adaptation”. Get ready to hear those nerves snapping!

Lost in Translation (2003)

A lonely and past-his-prime American actor travels to Japan to film a commercial. During a depressing night in the hotel bar, he meets a spirited younger woman and the pair strike up a close friendship, exploring Tokyo and helping each other face the mundanities of everyday life. Sofia Coppola’s comedy drama, starring Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Giovanni Ribisi.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

The long-awaited sequel PS I Love You is finally here, so if you haven’t already, now’s a perfect time to catch the original hit. A sweet, precisely executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best films of the genre from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside down when a box of private love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its intended recipients. Watch out for a breakout performance from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky).

Ex_Machina (2014)

In the directorial debut of screenwriter Alex Garland (The Beach, 28 Days Later…), computer programmer Domhnall Gleeson goes through the looking-glass when he wins a competition to spend a week residing with the reclusive creator of the world’s top search engine (Oscar Isaac). Gleeson’s purpose once there is to perform a variation of the Turing test on an advanced AI (a strikingly sensitive Alicia Vikander) to determine whether it has consciousness. Things don’t go to plan…

Mistress America (2015)

A New York college student with literary ambitions finds ample material when she befriends a scatterbrained socialite in this serio-comic frolic co-written – like Frances Ha before it – by director Noah Baumbach and leading lady Greta Gerwig. Both hilarious and poignant, this is a richly rewarding treat from a film-maker and his muse at the top of their game.

Trainwreck (2015)

This wildly funny film, from director Judd Apatow, is the screenwriting debut of spunky stand-up and sketch show favourite Amy Schumer, who also stars. A journalist (Schumer) lives her life by her father’s maxim that monogamy never works, and has spent her adult life enjoying freedom from commitment. When she is sent to interview a doctor, an attraction develops between them, and she begins to wonder if there might be something to be said for a stable relationship…

Marriage Story (2019)

A story about a couple (played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver) who decide to get divorced, this is an award-winning masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…

The Irishman (2019)

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). You may want to carve out some time to dedicate to this one though, it’s 3 hours 30 minutes long.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Seventy-five years after her first comic book appearance, Wonder Woman is finally the star of her own feature and it doesn’t disappoint. Gal Gadot reprises her role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while Patty Jenkins (Monster) directs an origin story that sees the warrior princess drawn into the First World War after rescuing Chris Pine’s crash-landed pilot.

Jaws (1975)

Many of us won’t forget the first time we saw that film about a seaside resort named Amity that is terrorised by a great white shark. Police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Schneider) orders the beaches to be closed, but the corrupt mayor and local businessmen insist they stay open – with tragic results.

Atlantics (2019)

This much acclaimed Senegalese film is the first feature from writer/director Mati Diop and went down a storm when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, taking home the Grand Prix award. A supernatural love story, it concerns Ada a 17-year-old in love with a construction worker who suddenly goes missing.

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity…

12 Years a Slave (2013)

A free black man living in pre-Civil War New York is abducted and sold into slavery. He spends the next 12 years struggling to survive and maintain his dignity in the face of brutal treatment, while clinging to a desperate hope that he can return to his family. Oscar-winning historical drama based on Solomon Northup’s autobiographical book, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brad Pitt.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

It was meant to be a mini-series, but when you get movie legends the Coen brothers you kinda have to see where they take you. The result is this, an elegant anthology of frontier tales that celebrates the Western in inimitable style.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

Based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1961 samurai classic Yojimbo, this was the first “spaghetti” western to find a worldwide audience. Italian director Sergio Leone’s daringly brilliant use of extreme close-up, and his unflinching depiction of violence, gave the western a new lease of life.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

The late-midlife crisis of a fading Hollywood star (played by Michael Keaton) is the basis of this surprisingly profound, Oscar-winning satire about life and success in the age of social media.

Cargo (2017)

Anxious new parents be warned: Netflix’s thriller Cargo will probably stay with you longer than you would like. Martin Freeman stars as a father who must safeguard his young daughter’s passage after her mother becomes flesh-hungry in zombie-ravaged outback Australia. Watching it is akin to watching a clip of a toddler ambling towards the edge of a flight of stairs, on a loop…

The Two Popes (2019)

Here’s a mouthwatering prospect: two veteran British thesps in a barnstorming, virtual two-hander based on a play by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Anthony Hopkins plays doubt-ridden, conservative Pope Benedict XVI as a wounded bear during his meeting with his reluctant and progressive successor Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) – later Pope Francis – at the former’s Italian retreat in 2013… The film was been nominated for two Oscars.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Romantic Tuscany in the summer of 1983 provides the setting for this tale of desire, in which a confidently attractive 24-year-old US intern (Armie Hammer) dares the clever, talented and virgin teenage son (a star-making role for Timothée Chalamet) of his multilingual host family to dive first into uncharted waters for a dalliance.

Kingsman: the Secret Service (2015)

Cult TV show The Avengers meets Bond as Colin Firth stars as Harry Hart, a John Steed-like agent in the Kingsman organisation, whose operatives are codenamed after Round Table knights. Hart recruits a dead colleague’s tearaway teenage son (Taron Egerton) and puts him through his secret-service paces…

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Avoiding the chocolate-box visuals that cheapen so many British costume dramas, director Ang Lee brings a refreshing period realism to Jane Austen’s tale of two sisters that allows Emma Thompson’s respectful Oscar-winning script to flourish. Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant star.

Roma (2018)

Winner of three Oscars, Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical film about a maid working for an upper-middle class family in Mexico City in the 1970s is visually stunning, deeply moving and well worth your time.

The 13th (2016)

The title of this potent film refers to the 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” ‘Punishment for crime’ is the key qualifier here, as Ava DuVernay’s documentary explores the injustices at the heart of America’s penal system.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Matthew McConaughey’s painful transformation into AIDS sufferer and illegal meds dealer Ron Woodruff won him an Oscar in 2014. Jared Leto’s performance is arguably even more tortuously engrossing.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

12 Years a Slave actor and Oscar winner Chiwetel Ejiofor has adapted William Kamkwamba’s memoir that’s set in a small village in Malawi in 2001 when the 13-year-old William overcame school expulsion and parental mistrust to create a crop-saving wind turbine with the aid of a library book and a bicycle dynamo. A genuinely life-affirming tale.

The Theory of Everything (2015)

Biopic of Stephen Hawking, exploring the renowned astrophysicist’s romance with future wife Jane during their time at university in the 1960s and his initial diagnosis with motor neurone disease, which doctors believed would lead to his death within two years. Undaunted by deteriorating health, he continued his groundbreaking research into the origins of the universe. Starring an Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne, with Felicity Jones and David Thewlis.

Spotlight (2015)

This extraordinary story from writer/director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent) – which centres on a group of journalists in Boston investigating children being molested within the Catholic church – is brought vividly to life in a riveting, serious-minded drama that sticks mindfully to the facts.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

This feel-good charmer following the true journey of superstar wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh) from her humble beginnings in Norwich to becoming the youngest ever Divas Champion is an unqualified smackdown success. Written/directed by Stephen Merchant and executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, it’s an unapologetic soap opera in spandex…

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Multi-Oscar-winning classic, adapted from Thomas Harris’s bestseller and starring Anthony Hopkins as serial killer Hannibal Lecter. Best served with a nice chianti…

The Great Hack (2019)

In an era when data is king, this documentary, “a terrifying exposé of information mining“, will make you think twice about clicking away your personal details…

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Neatly structured and full of genuine warmth for its characters, Richard Curtis’s Oscar-nominated screenplay is superbly observed and well served by Mike Newell’s deft direction. But more important to the film’s enduring appeal is the individuality of the performances. Simon Callow and the Bafta-winning Kristin Scott Thomas are outstanding alongside star Hugh Grant, who became an overnight sensation as the tousled serial ditherer haplessly pursuing his star-crossed passion for enigmatic American Andie MacDowell.

The Revenant (2015)

An astonishing piece of film-making from director Alejandro González Iñárritu. A frontiersman (an Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio) leading a hunting party through the wilderness is mauled by a bear, and a travelling companion who pledged to stay with him until help comes kills his son and leaves him for dead.

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Hunger Games meets Lord of the Flies in this fast-paced and enjoyably moody teen thriller adapted from the bestselling novel by James Dashner. A teen arrives in an isolated community of youngsters, with no memory of who he is or the outside world…

I Am Mother (2019)

The majority of this dark, twisty sci-fi thriller takes place in a high-tech bunker. Inside, an artificially intelligent robot named Mother (voiced by Rose Byrne) is raising a young woman known as Daughter (Clara Rugaard). The rest of mankind is extinct, and Mother insists that nothing can survive on the outside. However, everything changes when a mystery woman (Hilary Swank) bangs on the door…

The Terminator (1984)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is perfectly cast as the violent cyborg who is time-warped from the future to alter the nuclear war-torn course of history in this classic action flick from James Cameron, while Linda Hamilton shines as the bewildered waitress who will unwittingly become the saviour of the human race.

Boyhood (2014)

As uplifting as it is universal, this is Richard Linklater’s drama filmed over the course of 12 years, starring Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke. Tracking Coltrane up to the age of 18, the film is told not through births, marriages and deaths but the moments in between, casually punctuated by cultural milestones like midnight Harry Potter book launches, the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the wave of optimism that swept Obama to his historic first presidential term.

Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019)

Martin Scorsese reveals the inside story of the all-star musical carnival that toured the US in 1975 with Bob Dylan at its helm – “truly deserving of the word classic”, says our reviewer…

Reservoir Dogs (1991)

The film that first introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino remains as electrifying as it did upon release in 1992. Starring many famous faces who would go on to become Tarantino regulars – including Michael Madsen, Tim Roth and Harvey Keitel, as well as Steve Buscemi in sparkling form, this 99 minute movie is fully deserving of its stellar reputation.

Knocked Up (2007)

Writer/director Judd Apatow follows up his hit “slacker” comedy The 40 Year Old Virgin with another refreshingly bold entry in a genre formerly mired in facile, post-Farrelly brothers gross-out. Pudgy, curly-haired Seth Rogen plays a harmless pothead who impregnates Katherine Heigl’s media career girl during a drunken one-night stand.

Dunkirk (2017)

A director at the top of his game, Christopher Nolan takes on British wartime history with this tour-de-force treatment of the miracle of Dunkirk. This utterly immersive epic plunges the viewer into a three-pronged story that unfolds on land, sea and air with the life-and-death ordeals. Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles star.

Darkest Hour (2017)

A near-perfect companion piece to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s account of the lead-up to the 1940 evacuation not only fills in some of the political background of that now infamous wartime debacle but also reclaims Winston Churchill (played by Gary Oldman) from the dusty pages of history books.

West Side Story (1961)

Electrifying and moving version of the magnificent Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim musical, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer.

Annihilation (2018)

It arguably deserved a cinema release, but this brilliant sci-fi starring Natalie Portman instead arrived straight to Netflix in the UK. Brave storytelling and bewitching cinematography.

American Psycho (2000)

Dark satire following psychopathic businessman Patrick Bateman’s murderous descent into insanity. Those eggshell business cards, though…

Ghost Stories (2017)

Adapted from the hugely successful stage play, this spine-chilling shocker from co-writer/directors Jeremy Dyson (The League of Gentlemen) and Andy Nyman (creative consultant to illusionist Derren Brown) revives the portmanteau horror anthologies of iconic studios Amicus and Hammer. Nyman also stars as an academic and TV personality debunking supernatural occurrences, tasked with solving three specific terrifying riddles. Paul Whitehouse, Alex Lawther and Martin Freeman excel as the victims of the unexplained spook stories.

Limitless (2011)

Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Abbie Cornish star in this 2011 sci-fi thriller. A failed writer acquires a supply of an experimental drug that enables his brain to process and learn information at a superhuman rate. His new-found abilities allow him to make a killing on the stock market, but he soon attracts the attention of shadowy forces who have sinister plans for him…

Mudbound (2017)

Directed by Dee Rees and featuring a beautifully balanced ensemble cast from Carey Mulligan to Mary J Blige, this is a bittersweet story of racial tensions and family bonds in post-Second World War America. The movie was nominated for four Oscars, including best supporting actress for Blige.

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

A Netflix Original, this biographical documentary film about Nina Simone, featuring interviews and previously unseen footage, was nominated for an Academy Award.

Mean Streets (1973)

Classic gangster drama from Martin Scorsese starring Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro as small-time crooks in New York.

