Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Lee Mack reveals surprise Doctor Who role

Lee Mack reveals surprise Doctor Who role

The Would I Lie to You star says he “harassed” Chris Chibnall into giving him a small part in the new series

Lee Mack with Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker (Getty, BBC, HF)

Following the revelation a few weeks ago that Alan Cumming was set to play James I in Doctor Who, another star has now revealed they’re joining the BBC sci-fi series – Would I Lie to You and Not Going Out star Lee Mack.

Advertisement

“Not only am I excited about the idea of someone being in Doctor Who, I am also possibly gonna be in it as well,” Mack said on Radio 4’s Loose Ends, where he was appearing with already-confirmed series 11 star Sharon D Clarke.

“And I wasn’t supposed to say anything, but because [Sharon] said that I thought ‘Well I’m gonna say it then!’ Neither of us should have said it.

“I am blink-and-you’ll-miss-it. It’s just a little thing. I’ve just been a fan all my life, so I just harassed them until they gave me a little part in it.”

And in fact, it sounds like Mack went to quite a lot of effort to argue for his small role, drawing upon his deep-seated love of Doctor Who to convince series showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“I even sent Chris, who runs the show, Chris Chibnall, a video of me getting out of my own Tardis, which I own,” he said. “With a Dalek, which I own as well! And I said ‘Come on!’

“It’s genuinely a true story – I’ve got a Tardis at home, it’s not bigger on the inside. And I said ‘Come on, give me a part.’ And he said ‘Alright!’ So that’s what you need to do if you want a part in something. Just send a video to someone, you’ll get the part.”

Though of course, now he’s let the cat out of the bag it might be a different story…

“Now I’m not gonna get the part because they’re gonna say ‘We told you not to say anything!’” Mack laughed.

“But because Sharon said it I thought I’m allowed to say it.”

Exactly how big a part Mack may have or whether it’s just a brief cameo remains to be seen, but it definitely seems like Chibnall is bringing in a very interesting collection of guest stars to adventure with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

The BBC have been contacted for comment

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Sharon D Clarke and Jodie Whittaker (Getty, BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Should Doctor Who actually become more educational?

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)

There’s a hidden secret in this Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who picture

David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

David Tennant teases new writers, “fresh energies” and an upbeat attitude in Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series

Strike Emma Chambers and David Tennant

Weekly round-up David Tennant, Cormoran Strike and a sad Vicar of Dibley farewell

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more