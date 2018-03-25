Lee Mack reveals surprise Doctor Who role

The Would I Lie to You star says he “harassed” Chris Chibnall into giving him a small part in the new series

Following the revelation a few weeks ago that Alan Cumming was set to play James I in Doctor Who, another star has now revealed they’re joining the BBC sci-fi series – Would I Lie to You and Not Going Out star Lee Mack.

Advertisement

“Not only am I excited about the idea of someone being in Doctor Who, I am also possibly gonna be in it as well,” Mack said on Radio 4’s Loose Ends, where he was appearing with already-confirmed series 11 star Sharon D Clarke.

“And I wasn’t supposed to say anything, but because [Sharon] said that I thought ‘Well I’m gonna say it then!’ Neither of us should have said it.

“I am blink-and-you’ll-miss-it. It’s just a little thing. I’ve just been a fan all my life, so I just harassed them until they gave me a little part in it.”

And in fact, it sounds like Mack went to quite a lot of effort to argue for his small role, drawing upon his deep-seated love of Doctor Who to convince series showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“I even sent Chris, who runs the show, Chris Chibnall, a video of me getting out of my own Tardis, which I own,” he said. “With a Dalek, which I own as well! And I said ‘Come on!’

“It’s genuinely a true story – I’ve got a Tardis at home, it’s not bigger on the inside. And I said ‘Come on, give me a part.’ And he said ‘Alright!’ So that’s what you need to do if you want a part in something. Just send a video to someone, you’ll get the part.”

Though of course, now he’s let the cat out of the bag it might be a different story…

“Now I’m not gonna get the part because they’re gonna say ‘We told you not to say anything!’” Mack laughed.

“But because Sharon said it I thought I’m allowed to say it.”

Exactly how big a part Mack may have or whether it’s just a brief cameo remains to be seen, but it definitely seems like Chibnall is bringing in a very interesting collection of guest stars to adventure with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

The BBC have been contacted for comment

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn