Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
All Together Now contestant Michael Rice wows all 100 judges with performance of Proud Mary

All Together Now contestant Michael Rice wows all 100 judges with performance of Proud Mary

The busker from Hartlepool impressed each and every one of the judges - but this isn't his first time on a TV talent show

All Together Now Michael Rice

With his head down and looking really nervous, busker Michael Rice was the final singer to sheepishly step out onto the stage in All Together Now.

Advertisement

It would be safe to say that the judges and viewers probably weren’t expecting what happened next.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the busker from Hartlepool burst into a rendition of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary, blowing away each and every one of The 100. He got every single one of the judges up on their feet and hitting their buttons, giving him a perfect score of 100.

However, this isn’t Michael’s first brush with fame. Aged 16 and working in a fish and chip shop, Michael auditioned for The X Factor in 2014 where he sang for Simon Cowell, Cheryl, Mel B and Louis Walsh, performing I Look To You by Whitney Houston.

Michael also explained that a clip of him busking went viral in 2015.

Singing Years & Years song King, Michael was filmed by a member of the public and the video was uploaded to YouTube where it was viewed over 500,000 times.

“I used to work at McDonald’s and then I thought I’d take my music career to the next level and just see what I could do,” Michael explained before his audition on All Together Now.

“I busk quite a lot at the weekends – wherever my nan will take me I go busking,” he explained. “If no-one stands up then at least I know I’ve tried my hardest and I won’t be walking away with my head down. Fingers crossed they stand up.”

We don’t know what he was worrying about! His performance won the biggest score of the night and now Michael is going straight through to the final in five weeks’ time.

Advertisement

All Together Now airs Saturdays on BBC1

Tags

All about All Together Now

Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: 27/01/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: L-R, Presenter Rob Beckett with Geri Horner, and the 100. Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) Endemol - Photographer: Ray Burmiston (foreground) & Matt Squire (background)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Aaqil Ahmed on The Life of Muhammad

135018.ed244aa6-32f8-4ed8-a338-87c0cabd5377

Who is Bill’s crush Heather in Doctor Who?

Britain's Got Talent Auditions 2018

Britain’s Got Talent auditions are already underway for 2018 – and here’s how you can apply

Cat Deeley on Sing: Ultimate A Cappella Sky1

Cat Deeley explains everything you need to know about Sing: Ultimate A Cappella on Sky 1

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more