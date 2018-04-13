Accessibility Links

How to buy tickets for Barry Manilow’s UK tour 2018

The pop legend has added three new dates - in Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester

Recording artist Barry Manilow performs onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Could this be the magic at last?

Magic or not, Barry Manilow fans are in for a treat: the grandaddy of pop is embarking on a UK tour in September.

Manilow will play six live shows: three at London’s O2, plus concerts in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.

Tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Manilow is famous for his hits  “Mandy”, “Copacabana”, “Can’t Smile Without You” and “Could It Be Magic”.

During a career spanning over 50 years, he’s had over 50 Top 40 hits and sold over 85 million records, making him one of the world’s best-selling artists.

He will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro, a musical theatre group.

Concert dates and venues:

1 September – First Direct Arena, Leeds 

2 September – Manchester Arena

4 September – Arena Birmingham

7 September – The O2, London 

8 September – The O2, London 

9 September – The O2, London 

Here’s a remix of “Copacabana” to get you in the mood.

