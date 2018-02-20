How to buy tickets for Benicassim Festival 2018

Want to see The Killers at the Spanish Glastonbury? Here's everything you need to know...

There’s no Glastonbury this year, so why not shelve the wellies and head to one of Spain’s biggest music festivals instead?

Every year tens of thousands of Brits descend on the coastal town of Benicassim to rock out. In 2017, the line-up for the Festival Internacional de Benicassim (FIB) included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kasabian, Foals and The Weeknd.

It’s a four-day festival with music from 6pm every evening until 6am the following morning. Instead of wading back to your muddy tent after the last act, you can sleep on the beach.

Tempted? Here’s everything you need to know before booking a ticket to Benicassim 2018.

Who’s playing?

The lineup so far includes The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Travis Scott, Two Door Cinema Club, Bastille, The Vaccines, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Wolf Alice, Everything Everything and Tune-Yards.

Where is it?

Benicassim is a beach resort on the Spanish coast between Valencia and Barcelona. The nearest airport is Castellon.

When is it?

Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 July 2018.

How much are tickets?

£145.80 plus booking fee. VIP tickets are £302.40 plus booking fee.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Where do I stay?

All tickets include eight days of camping – the camping zone opens on Monday 16 July and closes on Monday 23.

If you want to stay in the VIP camping zone in the centre of town, you’ll need to buy a £102.60 “villacamp” ticket as well as a normal ticket. It boasts a lawn, a cafe, a “leisure zone”, a shuttle bus to the festival and, most importantly, individual showers and shade. If you really need your creature comforts, you can also reserve a glamping tent.

The campsites get very busy so it is worth opting for VIP camping if you can afford it.

Can I pay in instalments?

Yes, if you opt for the deposit scheme you can pay in two instalments – £78.30 now and £67.50 on 1 June.

Do I need to be 18?

16 and 17- year-olds are given a special wristband to prevent them buying alcohol or tobacco. Under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult.

How do I get there?

The closest airports to the festival are Castellon (17km), Valencia (92km), Barcelona (261km) and Alicante (273km). Official shuttle buses will take you to the festival and return you afterwards.

What else do I need?

Your passport and plenty of suncream.