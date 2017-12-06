Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas
You're running out of time to send those Christmas cards
A thoughtful Christmas card can make all the difference at this time of year. However, if you want to let your friends and loved ones know you are thinking of them, you are running out of time. The Royal Mail has issued its official recommendations for when to send your letters and parcels to ensure they arrive before Christmas, including first class, second class and special delivery within the UK and beyond. Don’t leave it too late!
Royal Mail Last Posting Dates 2017 – UK
Wednesday 20 December – 2nd Class
Thursday 21st December – 1st Class, Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed
Friday 22nd December – Royal Mail Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed
International Standard, Tracking and Signature Services
Saturday 2 December – Africa, Middle East
Wednesday 6 December – Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)
Thursday 7 December – Caribbean, Central and South America
Saturday 9 December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand
Wednesday 13 December – Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland
Thursday 14 December – Canada, Finland, Sweden, USA
Friday 15 December – Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
Saturday 16 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg