Last Royal Mail post dates for Christmas

A thoughtful Christmas card can make all the difference at this time of year. However, if you want to let your friends and loved ones know you are thinking of them, you are running out of time. The Royal Mail has issued its official recommendations for when to send your letters and parcels to ensure they arrive before Christmas, including first class, second class and special delivery within the UK and beyond. Don’t leave it too late!

Royal Mail Last Posting Dates 2017 – UK

Wednesday 20 December – 2nd Class

Thursday 21st December – 1st Class, Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed

Friday 22nd December – Royal Mail Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed

International Standard, Tracking and Signature Services

Saturday 2 December – Africa, Middle East

Wednesday 6 December – Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Thursday 7 December – Caribbean, Central and South America

Saturday 9 December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand

Wednesday 13 December – Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland

Thursday 14 December – Canada, Finland, Sweden, USA

Friday 15 December – Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Saturday 16 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg