EastEnders: see Mick and Linda renew their vows in first look at Christmas episodes

Mick and Linda Carter look to be putting their 2017 troubles behind them this Christmas on EastEnders when they renew their wedding vows. But will they be smiling by the time new year comes around?

The BBC has released its new Christmas promo that sees the Carters celebrating their marriage in a romantic ceremony held in the Queen Vic. But, as ever in Walford, things won’t completely go to plan for the pair this festive season.

Speaking recently to Radio Times, EastEnders’s executive consultant John Yorke said of the upcoming drama:

“Mick and Linda are desperate to save their home and marriage, and aren’t going down without a fight. Mick finds himself offered a lifeline by Aidan – but one with huge consequences that could leave Mick in greater trouble than he could ever imagine.”

You can watch the BBC Christmas promo below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

