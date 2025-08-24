According to a release, the event "will reveal where life has taken Brax and Ricky since 2016, delivering high-stakes drama and emotional payoffs set against a stunning backdrop of WA’s rugged outback."

“I’ll always be grateful to Home and Away for being the launchpad to my career, and I’ve got a sincere appreciation for the fans who’ve followed my work since," Peacocke said in a statement.

"When the producers asked if I’d revisit Brax, it felt like a fun opportunity – and one I think the audience will really enjoy."

He added that the opportunity to film in "spectacular" outback Western Australia was "the icing on the cake" for his return.

Stephen Peacocke and Bonnie Sveen Paramount / 5

Meanwhile, Sveen said that the chance to return as Ricky "wasn’t something I’d ever expected" but that she was "beyond thrilled" to reunite with old friends on the soap.

"Exploring where Ricky and Brax are now, 10 years on, will make for a very special and compelling storyline – and I can’t wait for our WA filming adventure," she said.

Fans will remember Brax as the charismatic leader of the River Boys and Ricky as the no-nonsense woman who became the love of his life, with the pair last seen driving off into the sunset in 2016.

Both stars won awards for their portrayals of their characters, with Peacocke collecting four Logies during his five year stint on the show and Brax being named #4 in TV WEEK’s 2023 list of the 100 Greatest Australian TV Characters of All Time.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, in honour of the return, 5 and Tourism Western Australia have announced a competition for one UK fan to visit West Australia’s Coral Coast in October, spending 8-nights discovering the Dream State and going behind the scenes on the Home and Away set – you can find details on how to enter at channel5.com/win/home-win.

Filming on the special episodes will begin in October at various locations across Western Australia, ahead of broadcast at an as-yet-unannounced date in 2026.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:45pm on 5.

Add Home and Away to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.