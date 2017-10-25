Is Jason Gardiner returning to Dancing on Ice? Judging line-up of ITV show CONFIRMED

After months of speculation, we now know the four faces who will make up the revamped Ice Panel

Jason Gardiner will be returning to Dancing on Ice as a judge when the ITV show makes a comeback in 2018.

He will be returning to the show alongside Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who previously worked as coaches on the show but will now be taking up judging roles.

The final spot on the panel has gone to Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, who was previously a judge on Sky’s Got to Dance.

Speaking about returning to the revamped ITV show, Gardiner said: “I’m honest. As you know, I always call it as I see it.

“But similarly when they’re good I give them great praise. I think I help them to improve a lot. It’s one of the hardest [shows to do], I think. The commitment is intense for them.”

Saying it was an “exciting” show to do, he also said that it was going to be “wonderful” seeing champion skaters Torvill and Dean in judging roles.

“There’s no question, they are ice skating royalty. Their credentials stack up. However, it’s the first time they’ve judged and, I know everybody thinks, they sit at home, everyone’s got an opinion, but it is quite difficult to be a good judge on these shows and remain impartial.”

Former judges on the show include Louie Spence, Robin Cousins, Ashley Roberts, Karen Barber, Nicky Slater and Emma Bunton.

However, the judge who’s arguably most synonymous with the show is Jason Gardiner. The choreographer was one of the most biting judges, and caused controversy during his time on the show when he had a spat with Barber on live TV in 2011 and compared contestant Sharron Davies to ‘faecal matter’ during his critique of her performance in 2010.

ITV has confirmed that original hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will front the revamped show, which was originally cancelled in 2014.

Although the format of pairing celebrities with professional skaters has remained unaltered, Dancing on Ice is returning with a slight spin, promising a new studio and harder routines.

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV in 2018