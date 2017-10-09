McDonald’s vows to bring back Szechuan sauce after Rick and Morty fans’ campaign

A one-day pop-up return led to angry protests when severely limited supply could not meet the staggering demand

A bizarre, six-month-long campaign by fans of madcap sci-fi animation Rick and Morty has secured the return of a limited edition sauce from the 1990s to the McDonald’s menu.

The sauce, which was originally released as part of a promotion for Disney animation Mulan in 1998, was brought back in limited quantities at selected branches of McDonald’s across the US on Saturday as a nod to scientist Rick’s obsession with it in Rick and Morty.

But demand was so high that many fans did not get to sample the sauce despite queuing for hours. In a couple of instances, the police even had to be called to control the crowds.

Late on Sunday night, the fast-food giants released a statement to announce they would be producing “a lot more” of the Szechuan sauce in response to the “curiosity, passion and energy” of fans.

“We were truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion and energy this community showed to welcome back Szechuan sauce – even if just for one day”, the statement read. “Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand”.

“Szechuan sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more – a lot more – so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s”.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

The return of the sauce acts as marker of Rick and Morty’s staggering popularity: it is now the most-watched comedy amongst 18-34 year olds in the United States.

At the beginning of season three, mad scientist Rick announced to his grandson Morty – both of whom are voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland, who lamented the way the fans behaved at pop-ups on Twitter – that his ultimate goal for the series was to get the Szechuan sauce back in production. The season’s final episode was released on Netflix UK on Saturday, and he appears to have already gotten his way…

