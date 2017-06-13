Jo Cox: Death of an MP

9pm, BBC2

On June 16, 2016, Labour MP for Batley and Spen Jo Cox was assaulted and gunned down following a constituency surgery in Batley, West Yorkshire. Her attacker was Thomas Mair, a local man whose personal political views are said to have been antithetical to Cox's, and were thought to have driven him to murder. This documentary makes use of eye-witness testimonies to tell the story of the brutal attack that brought an end to the life of a passionate and ambitious parliamentarian. The film profiles her killer, presenting a portrait of a conflicted, contradictory man who volunteered to help people of all races, but harboured a secret obsession with Nazism and the extreme right-wing.

The Baby Boomers' Guide to Growing Old

10pm, More4

Celebrities explore the lives of over-65s, beginning with actress Amanda Barrie and cricket commentator Henry Blofeld, who take over a dating agency.

Broken

9pm, BBC1

As events of the night send shockwaves through the community, Father Michael must process his own guilt. Seeing Helen's humility and dignity in the face of overwhelming pain, he turns to Father Peter for advice. Elsewhere, PC Andrew Powell is pressured by PC Dawn Morris and their fellow officers to back up their account of the night before - even though it goes against everything he stands for, and Roz remains determined to go through with her plan, despite Father Michael trying to dissuade her.

Tornado - the 100mph Steam Engine

iPlayer

A cracking little doc, first shown in some northern regions. Enthusiasts have built a new A1-class steam engine: can it get up to 100mph in a secret night-time dash down the east coast line? Come on!

The Entertainer

6:30-8:30pm, Talking Pictures TV

This was the cinema version of one of the Royal Court Theatre's most notable achievements: playwright John Osborne's follow-up to his ground-breaking Look Back in Anger. The show brought Laurence Olivier to the world of kitchen-sink drama, and dragged West End audiences off to Sloane Square to see Olivier's stunning performance as music-hall has-been Archie Rice, a seedy vaudeville artist who brings misery to all who know him. It was a personal triumph for Olivier on stage but, in enshrining the legendary actor's performance on celluloid, director Tony Richardson laid bare Olivier's technique and the result was rather too mannered. Re-editing was carried out and the cinema and press screenings delayed. Archie Rice is actually nothing more than a third-rate ham and sadly little in Olivier's screen incarnation could allow him to be that: imagine Max Miller in the part. The film flopped at the box office, yet now can be viewed as an enduring record of that great stage production. It also boasts screen debuts from two future stars, Alan Bates and Albert Finney. Olivier married co-star Joan Plowright (who plays his protective daughter Jean) the following year.