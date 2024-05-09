And this time out, the band Gåte were chosen as the lucky winners with the song Ulveham, which will be the first Eurovision entry since 2006 to be sung in Norwegian.

A fun fact about the band is that their name, "Gåte", means riddle in Norwegian. But will Gåte be able to solve the riddle of Eurovision victory? Here's what we know.

Who are the Norway Eurovision 2024 entry Gåte?

Gåte performing at the Barcelona Eurovision Party. Mario Wurzburger, Getty Images

Gåte is made up of five members: Gunnhild Sundli, John Stenersen, Jon Even Schärer, Magnus Børmark, and Mats Paulsen.

First established in 2000, the line-up of the band has shifted somewhat over the years. In terms of OG members, only Gunnhild and Magnus remain.

Following explosive success, the band took a hiatus in 2004, and returned more than a decade later with a new line-up and critical acclaim. They're best known for their unique blend of traditional Norwegian folk music and rock.

What have Gåte said about representing Norway at Eurovision 2024?

Gåte. Mario Wurzburger, Getty Images

In an interview with Eurovision World, Magnus said that band has "matured" a lot over the years, and that "the timing was just right".

He added: "We were invited by the Norwegian broadcaster to join the competition probably given the fact that we've always used historic and original folk elements from our culture in our music.

"In Eurovision, it's a good thing to represent your country with something unique, original and with a historical touch."

What is Norway's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Ulveham, which is Norweigian for "wolf pelt," is a modern interpretation of a Norwegian medieval ballad.

The song also features a "kulokk" – a traditional Scandinavian herding call – from an archive recording featuring Marit Jensen Lillebuen.

But once it emerged that the song used 1,000-year-old lyrics, the band faced accusations of plagiarism, and decided to rewrite portions of the song (although the original song was eventually approved).

"We got a lot of publicity due to that, but it was quite obvious we weren't doing any sort of plagiarism. Not only were we one of the most original acts in the competition, but those lyrics have been written down in so many different dialects and forms over time," Magnus added.

"We showed a sincere effort and decided to do it. Also to calm down the storm here in the country, because we truly received so much attention from the Norwegian press. I am convinced that we also won [the Melodi Grand Prix] because of the controversy."

Where did Norway come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Alessandra performing at the Eurovision semi-final. Anthony Devlin, Getty Images

Last year, Norway had their highest ranking since 2013, as they finished in fifth place with 268 points. The country was represented by Alessandra, who sung Queen of Kings.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following at Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.