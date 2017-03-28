A new trailer for the much anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming has swung onto the internet, and it’s clear that the webbed wonder is a world apart from Marvel’s big-screen superheroes as we know them.

Desperate to join the Avengers, Spidey (aka Peter Parker, aka actor Tom Holland) has to make do with instructional school videos from Captain America (Chris Evans) and gentle discouragement from Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

“Do me a favour – couldn’t you just be a friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man?” he implores the eager young hero, referencing a popular nickname for the character while also shattering Peter’s dreams as surely as his friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) later obliterates a Lego Death Star (props to Disney for great cross-promotion there).

Admittedly, Iron Man might have a point when keeping Peter “close to the ground” – various mishaps in the trailer see him accidentally reveal his secret identity, crash into a swimming pool and indirectly cause a huge ferry accident – but when push comes to shove, we’re sure he’ll prove his worth when taking on the deadly Vulture (Michael Keaton), who also seems to have a personal grudge against Peter’s mentor.

So all in all, it’s another exciting tease for 2017’s hottest superhero movie (sorry, Justice League). Fingers crossed the wait until July won’t be QUITE as boring as all of Peter’s high-school classes.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will be released in UK cinemas on the 7th July