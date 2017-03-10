Forget Peter Jackson's 2005 remake. We are in a new world with a new Kong, as Apocalypse Now meets Predator when soldiers, scientists and that lovely Tom Hiddleston fetch up in the big ape's backyard at the fag end of the Vietnam War. Just their bad luck that the punchy primate is not the worst thing they encounter...

Director Paul Verhoeven is no stranger to controversy with Basic Instinct and Showgirls on his CV. But there's more to this unusual French thriller than a woman seeking revenge against her rapist. There's the class act that is Isabelle Huppert, playing an enigmatic character whose reaction to a brutal attack is anything but predictable.

Cult acclaim surely beckons for this Frightfest favourite about a young witch looking for love. Prepare to be amazed by sumptuous sets, clothes straight out of a Stepford Wives movie, and Samantha Robinson as the entrancing enchantress. Just don't expect Bewitched.

Anne Heche and Sandra Oh throw everything (and then some) into this black comedy about college friends who feud, or should I say, fight for years. Think Ridley Scott's The Duellists, only with right hooks instead of swords.

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

