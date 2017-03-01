She’s a fierce and fabulous Bafta-winning actress so it’s little wonder that Vicky McClure revealed she has the power to scare viewers witless in BBC drama The Replacement.

The Line of Duty and This Is England star took on the role of a maternity leave cover architect in the new thriller, and very subtly scared the pants off viewers with her passive aggressive antics.

Is Paula a super-keen maternity cover, or a dangerous woman intent on taking Ellen's identity?#TheReplacement. Tonight, 9pm. #PureDrama pic.twitter.com/5iT1LFMWAO — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 28, 2017

Paula (McClure) was stepping in to cover for Ellen (Morven Christie) but she got a little too over-familiar with her - and her colleagues - for comfort and viewers were instantly freaked.

But freaked in a very very very good way, mind you.

Really enjoyed #TheReplacement @Vicky_McClure is creepy as 👀



Slowly built up the tension to a pretty dramatic last quarter. #bbc — Paul James Wood (@pjwood26) February 28, 2017

@Vicky_McClure you are fab in #TheReplacement! Got me and my bf like.. pic.twitter.com/9EDui3Mx2u — Ryan Barnett (@ryanzoneuk1986) February 28, 2017

Oh @Vicky_McClure😈U cruel manipulator!😉Enjoyed that:just the right amount of smarmy warmth with shards of ice!Written v.well #TheReplacement — 🚲PatriciaPedals❤️ (@Patsykins_X) February 28, 2017

They LOVED how subtly terrifying Paula was.

@Vicky_McClure fabulously frightening! Loved the whole thing but you're scaring the bejabers out of me. Well done. #TheReplacement — Ian France (@ianjfrance) March 1, 2017

Oooh #TheReplacement was soooo fricking good. @Vicky_McClure is QUEEEEEEEEEEN 👸🏻 — Lindsey Clarke (@littlecinnamon) February 28, 2017

LOVED the big twist at the end of the episode… (NO SPOILERS!)

Oh my Jesus I was not expecting that ending 😱😱 bloody brilliant! @Vicky_McClure @RikRankin #TheReplacement — Charlotte Carl (@Charlotte_Carl) February 28, 2017

And can’t wait to see what Paula gets up to next…

Jeez, Vicky McClure is creepy as Paula. Great drama with a great cast. Look forward to the next episode. #TheReplacement — MissM (@Milly1978) February 28, 2017

Sleep well indeed...

The Replacement continues on BBC1 on Tuesday nights at 9pm