We’re finally getting a look at BBC3’s new university-set thriller Clique, in a creepy new trailer that sees Sherlock’s Louise Brealey show off a darker side (and a surprise Scottish accent).

“You’re a woman. That means nothing,” her lecturer Jude McDermid says at the start of the clip, which introduces us to a mysterious society of ambitious women at university known as the Solasta Women’s Initiative.

Ambition. Passion. Determination.

“Do you have what it takes? Show me.” #Clique starts March 5th pic.twitter.com/eMEz9DqrLm — BBC Three (@bbcthree) February 24, 2017

The initiative is described as “a helping hand to ambitious young women who want to get to the top” and a way to make “a world where you can be the boss, not a victim” – but based on the scenes of terror, debauchery and intrigue in the short teaser, it seems like there’s a darker side to what Jude’s offering.

“Do you have what it takes?” Brealey asks. “Show me.”

We’re sure the young girls pulled into her world (played by Synnove Karlsen, Aisling Franciosi. Rachel Hurd-Wood, Sophia Brown, Ella Rae-Smith and Emma Appleton) will do their very best to do just that – whatever the cost.

Clique will be available to view on BBC3 online from Sunday 5th March