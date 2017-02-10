Bored by mean and moody Batman? Well, he's still the mean and moody centre of this brandtastic animated extravaganza. However, he's a huge barrel of laughs, too, as the Caped Crusader is not only assailed by his whole rogues' gallery (led by the Joker, of course) but also enough in-jokes, send-ups and one-liners to keep you in stitches long after the credits have rolled.

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis have earned Oscar nominations for this adaptation of a play about the lost hopes and dreams of working-class African-Americans in 1950s Pittsburgh. Double Oscar winner Washington also directs, but it's Davis (playing his long-suffering wife) who is a lock-in for this year's best supporting actress statuette.

Director Ang Lee's follow-up to Life of Pi (in which a boy is cast adrift with only a tiger for company) focuses on a traumatised American soldier left emotionally adrift after he's hailed a hero on his return from Iraq. Much has been made of the film's visual look - it's shot at 120 frames-per-second (as opposed to 24) - but it's the performance of British actor Joe Alwyn in the title role that should draw attention.

