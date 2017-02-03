‘The most dangerous show on TV’ has continued to live up to its reputation after Vogue Williams was forced to pull out from The Jump before an episode has even aired.

The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury while training for the ski cross and has been replaced on the line-up by model and former I’m a Celebrity campmate Amy Willerton.

On Instagram, an optimistic Williams said: “So disappointed to be out of The Jump this year. I've had such an amazing time and met the best people whilst learning such a cool skill. My knee will heal and If the show comes back next year I'll be in it to win it.”

Stand-by star Willerton, who has been Instagramming and training alongside the main celebrities in Innsbruck, Austria, explained: “This experience has gone from being an exciting over extended ski holiday to suddenly overnight throwing myself into competition mode – but I’m so so ready for that challenge! I hope I can do Vogue proud."

The Jump rivals Holby City when it comes to high numbers of injuries. Last year, Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan had to pull out of the show before it started when she also injured her knee during training.

Meanwhile Rebecca Addlington, Tina Hobley, Beth Tweddle and Mark Francis are amongst the celebrities who have had to quit the programme after sustaining serious injuries.

If there are any celebs still left, The Jump will launch at 7.30pm on Sunday February 5 on Channel 4.