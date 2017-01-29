Asghar Farhadi – Iranian director of the Oscar-nominated movie The Salesman – could be prevented from attending the 2017 Academy Awards due to Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Trump recently signed an executive order that for 90 days effectively puts a stop on immigrants and visa holders from seven “majority-Muslim countries,” including Iran, attempting to enter the United States. That means Farhadi – whose movie is up for best foreign language film in next month’s ceremony in LA – could be barred.

And, like many protesters around the globe, the Oscars organisers see the immigration ban as “extremely troubling”.

In a statement obtained by EW, a spokesperson for the The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences said: “As supporters of film-makers – and the human rights of all people – around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”

“The Academy celebrates achievement in the art of filmmaking, which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences.”

Farhadi, who previously won an Academy Award for best foreign language film for his movie A Separation in 2012, hasn’t commented on possibly being blocked from entering the US, but the president of the National Iranian American Council, Trita Parsi, previously tweeted that the director wouldn’t be able to attend the ceremony.

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

This news comes after Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the Iranian stars of The Salesman, said she wouldn’t be attending the Oscars in protest of the “racist” policy, whether or not she could enter the country.

Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo — Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017

The 89th Academy Awards will take place 26th February 2017