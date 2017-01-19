Riz Ahmed and Billie Piper star in trailer for private detective drama City of Tiny Lights "300 a day plus expenses..." ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Thursday 19 January 2017 at 1:13PM It may be set in urban London in the present day but there's a definite film noir feel to private detective drama City of Tiny Lights. Riz Ahmed is the PI in question, taking on a missing persons case from Cush Jumbo's hooker, with Billie Piper also among the cast... City of Tiny Lights is released in UK cinemas on 7th April continue reading