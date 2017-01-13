The first trailer for Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was released yesterday, offering the first proper look at both Neil Patrick Harris’ Count Olaf and a general sense of how fictional author Lemony Snicket’s world would actually come to life on the streaming platform.

However, amongst all the excitement fans alighted on one surprising detail in particular – the fact that the actress playing lead character Violet (the eldest of the Baudelaire orphans) is a dead ringer for Emily Browning, who played Violet in the ill-fated 2004 film adaptation of Daniel Handler’s books and went on to star in the likes of Sucker Punch, Legend and the upcoming American Gods.

LOL they actually got a girl that looks like Emily Browning for this, i'm shook. https://t.co/7eKQQBVFxr — Peter Millane (@lildarien) November 4, 2016

Also little Violet looks eerily similar to Emily Browning from the movie w/ Jim Carrey. The resemblance is truly uncanny. — ㅤㅤ (@TheBookOfObi) November 3, 2016

that little girl that plays violet in the show looks literally just like emily browning did as a kid?? what is this sorcery?? — bri (@bigpieceofcap) November 3, 2016

How does the girl look exactly the same as Emily Browning from the Jim Carrey adaptation? Have they cloned her? #ASeriesOfUnfortunateEvents — Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) November 3, 2016

Malina Weissman is Emily Browning's younger twin. #ASeriesOfUnfortunateEvents — Walter Achart (@walter_achart) November 3, 2016

What I want to know is how did they find someone that looks so close to #EmilyBrowning https://t.co/C8wAlwGSuK — GG (@Gtwittish) November 3, 2016

I LOVE THAT THEY GOT A GIRL WHO LOOKS JUST LIKE EMILY BROWNING HER VIOLET WAS A++++ — NeoPagan Nationalism (@Zacmortar) November 4, 2016

I'm so happy they got someone who looks so much like emily browning as violet baudelaire omg she pretty 😍 @netflix — Merricat Blackwood (@Kstewpefy) November 4, 2016

AND THE GIRL PLAYING VIOLET

IS

EERILY SIMILAR TO EMILY BROWNING — cintya (@ssinbae) November 4, 2016

holy SHIT

malina weissman as violet looks so much like emily browning did in the movie

like they're sisters — Lea (@DrumsOfAutumn) November 3, 2016

The new Violet is played by actress and model Malina Weissman, previously best known for roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Supergirl, and was actually only born a year before the original Series of Unfortunate Events film came out. Fingers crossed she can enjoy the same fortunes as Browning did in the years to come.

Emily Browning, left, in the 2004 film and Malina Weissman, right, in the new Netflix series

And it has to be said, the resemblance is pretty uncanny – clearly, despite their differences in adapting the source material, both the film and the Netflix series have a very clear vision on what Violet should look like. Pretty fortunate, really.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events will be available on Netflix on Friday 13th January