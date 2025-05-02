The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "The series follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones.

"From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the forthcoming new trial in the US."

It concludes: "The Bombing of Pan Am 103 also highlights the human impact on the investigators, the families and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world."

Watch the trailer for The Bombing of Pan Am 103 here:

The hard-hitting BBC production enlists actors from both sides of the Atlantic, including SAS Rogue Heroes star Connor Swindells, Suits alum Patrick J Adams, Severance season 2's Merritt Wever, plus Peter Mullan (Ozark), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy).

The Bombing of Pan Am's supporting cast also includes Nicholas Gleaves (After The Flood), Douglas Hodge (The Great), Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie), Andrew Rothney (The Undeclared War), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey) and Cora Bissett (Annika), among others.

Behind the camera, the series is written by novelist Jonathan Lee (High Dive) and screenwriter Gillian Roger Park (Avenue 5), while the music for the series has been composed by Scottish band Mogwai, known for their 11 studio albums over the last 30 years.

For accuracy and sensitivity, families and friends of the victims were consulted by the production team during development of The Bombing of Pan Am 103, in addition to Scottish police officers and staffers from US agencies engaged in the case.

The series follows a five-part drama starring Colin Firth called Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which premiered on Sky at the start of the year, following bereaved father Jim Swire and his campaign for justice.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th May, with new episodes premiering at 9pm every Sunday and Monday for three weeks.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.