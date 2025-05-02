As if that wasn't enough, that very same week also sees a new film from the always brilliant auteur Wes Anderson, with his latest quirky confection The Phoenician Scheme set to arrive in UK cinemas fresh from a splashy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, two film franchises – Final Destination and Karate Kid – get their first new entries for some time, there's the latest in Disney's ongoing live-action remake project, and there are intriguing new films featuring the likes of Nicolas Cage, Rosamund Pike, Jenna Ortega and Carey Mulligan. Plenty to be getting on with then!

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, asreaders can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have aaccount. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as amember. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Best films released in the UK this month: May 2025

Thunderbolts*

(L-R) Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Release date: Thursday 1st May in cinemas

The latest film in the MCU, which focuses on the titular team of anti-heroes and sees Lewis Pullman join the cast as Bob/The Sentry, has been hailed as a return to form for the franchise after a string of duds, including Captain America: Brave New World.

Thunderbolts* follows events after an unlikely alliance is formed between a ragtag group whose number include Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and also lays the groundwork for the next phase of the MCU and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The Surfer

Nicolas Cage in The Surfer

Release date: Friday 9th May in cinemas

Nicolas Cage stars in this creepy psychological thriller from director Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium), about a man who becomes embroiled in an escalating conflict after taking his son to surf at the beach where he grew up next to.

Julian McMahon also stars in the film, which premiered at the Midnight Screenings section of last year's Cannes Film Festival and has been widely praised by critics.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Brec Bassinger as Iris in Final Destination Bloodlines

Release date: Wednesday 14th May in cinemas

The sixth instalment of the long-running horror series promises more of the franchise's trademark inventive kills, while it also marks the final screen appearance of the late Tony Todd.

The plot again revolves around a group of teens being gruesomely picked off one by one, with the narrative this time revolving around a college student (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) who experiences a recurring nightmare foretelling her family's demise, and so returns home to find the person who can prevent it.

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Abel Tesfaye in Hurry Up Tomorrow Lionsgate

Release date: Friday 16th May in cinemas

This intriguing thriller serves as a companion to Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's recent album of the same name, and stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan alongside Tesfaye as a fictionalised version of himself, with Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night) directing.

The synopsis teases that it portrays Tesfaye as an insomniac musician on the verge of a mental breakdown who is pulled into an existential odyssey by a mysterious stranger.

Hallow Road

Rosamund Pike in Hallow Road Universal

Release date: Friday 16th May in cinemas

Rosamund Pike leads this tense thriller from director Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow, I Came By), while Matthew Rhys also stars.

Pike and Rhys play a couple who receive a distressing late-night call from their teenage daughter after she accidentally hits a pedestrian, with the parents then racing to get there before anyone else stumbles across the scene.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Paramount

Release date: Wednesday 21st May in cinemas

All signs – from the title to the marketing campaign – point to this being Tom Cruise's swan song as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, so we can expect some very daring stunts and action sequences in the franchise's eighth film.

It will follow on directly from 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, with Ethan and his allies continuing their mission to stop Gabriel from obtaining the AI program known as the Entity.

The Phoenician Scheme

Benicio Del Toro as Zsa-Zsa Korda and Mia Threapleton as Liesl in The Phoenician Scheme

Release date: Friday 23rd May in cinemas

Wes Anderson returns with another typically star-studded comedy, this time tackling the espionage genre in his trademark quirky, pastel-hued style.

The mammoth cast is led by Benicio del Toro as a wealthy businessman named Zsa-zsa Korda who, along with his nun daughter Sister Leisl (Mia Threapleton), embarks on a new enterprise and becomes the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

Lilo & Stitch

Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong in Lilo & Stitch Disney

Release date: Friday 23rd May in cinemas

The 2002 animation becomes the latest Disney property to get the live-action treatment, with Marcel the Shell with Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp now the man behind the camera.

The plot will be familiar to most: a lonely girl in Hawaii adopts a rogue alien, unaware that he was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction, and is being pursued by aliens after making an illegal escape to Earth.

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Tom Basden and Tim Key in The Ballad of Wallis Island Focus Features

Release date: Friday 30th May in cinemas

Tim Key and Tom Basden take on the lead roles in this charming comedy-drama they co-wrote, about an eccentric millionaire (Key) who tries to reunite his favourite folk duo at a private gig on his island

Carey Mulligan shines as the former partner –in music and life – of Basden's Herb McGwyer, while Key delivers some brilliant lines in his usual comic persona, making this a film that is both tender and hilarious.

The Salt Path

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs in The Salt Path Steve Tanner, Black Bear

Release date: Friday 30th May in cinemas

This true-life drama starring Jason Isaacs and Gillian Anderson is based on Raynor Winn's 2018 memoir, following a couple who embark on a year-long coastal trek after suffering numerous setbacks.

They had been left homeless after they were evicted from their farm, while Moth (Isaacs) had been diagnosed with a rare–but–seemingly terminal condition, but they find themselves rejuvenated by their walk along England's longest uninterrupted path.

Karate Kid: Legends

Jackie Chan and Ben Wang in Karate Kid: Legends

Release date: Friday 30th May in cinemas

The sixth film in the Karate Kid franchise – and the first since 2010 – picks up three years after the events of TV spin-off Cobra Kai, with Ben Wang introduced as the main lead.

Franchise stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio both return, with the synopsis teasing that it follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) as he learns from Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso to merge kung fu with karate for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.