The series debuted to just 1.2 million (via Broadcast Now), nearly half the 2.2 million average for the slot itself and below former primetime competition format show The Fortune Hotel, which initially aired with 1.5 million in its Monday night 9pm slot on ITV1.

David Tennant.

While we'll just have to wait and see how the series pans out, it has already been slated by many for its slightly confusing format, with some viewers claiming that the crux of the show is more than a little complicated.

The series is based on the South Korean original series and sees Tennant take on the role of The Creator, guiding players – that include the likes of a crime writer, forensic scientist, PhD student and two doctors – as they attempt to navigate each uniquely crafted challenge to win the ultimate cash prize.

Of course, with fanfare and chatter, the ratings for Genius Game could very well change and will also be subject to being analysed via its ITVX streaming data.

Unfortunately, though, the series is going up against BBC One hit series Race Across the World, which is back for its fifth season.

The BAFTA Award-winning show sees a selection of different couples tackling the prospect of travel without access to their mobile phones or the internet, relying on a finite amount of money, the kindness of strangers and having quick wits about them.

The second episode of Race Across the World outperformed many of its rival shows, including Genius Game, pulling in a whopping 3.1 million viewers.

The figure is way ahead of its 2.9 million slot average and is in line with the 3.2 million that tuned in for the premiere episode last week.

As for Genius Game, the format may be confusing for some, but many will likely tune in not only to see which challenges befall the country's finest minds, but to also see Tennant in another role for the books.

While the actor is known for the likes of Doctor Who, Broadchurch and, more recently, Rivals, this is the first time he's been at the helm of a game show.

As per the synopsis: "To win, contestants will participate in a host of never-before-seen games all designed to not only test their intellectual acumen but encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize."

Genius Game continues airing on ITV1 on Wednesday evenings at 9pm.

