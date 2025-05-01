As for the current nominations, the list includes plenty of familiar faces from the big and small screens. Succession star Sarah Snook has been nominated for her lead performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, as well as Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who has been nominated for her role in John Proctor is the Villain.

Taking place on the 8th June at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, the event will also be broadcast live in the US.

But who's been nominated and for what? Read on for the full list of nominees for the 78th Tony Awards.

78th Tony Awards: Full list of nominees

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her

Will Aronson (music), Will Aronson and Hue Park (lyrics), Maybe Happy Ending

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in the press image for Romeo + Juliet. Sam Levy

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd

Gypsy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

John Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Nihar Duvvuri, Molly Griggs, Fina Strazza, Amalia Yoo, Sadie Sink, Morgan Scott, Gabriel Ebert, Maggie Kuntz and Noah Pacht take the curtain call during John Proctor Is The Villain. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Sam Mendes. Dave Benett/WireImage

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Stranger Things: The First Shadow.Manuel-Harlan. Manuel Harlan

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.

