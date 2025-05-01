Stranger Things and Succession stars among Tony Awards 2025 nominees – full list confirmed
Sarah Snook and Sadie Sink are just a couple of the recognisable faces that have been nominated for a Tony Award.
The nominations for this year's Tony Awards have been unveiled, with plenty a recognisable Hollywood name in the mix, as Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending and Death Becomes Her all lead with 10 nominations each.
The biggest night for Broadway, this year's Tony Awards will be hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who is known for her own Tony award-winning performance in The Color Purple's musical revival.
As for the current nominations, the list includes plenty of familiar faces from the big and small screens. Succession star Sarah Snook has been nominated for her lead performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, as well as Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who has been nominated for her role in John Proctor is the Villain.
Taking place on the 8th June at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, the event will also be broadcast live in the US.
But who's been nominated and for what? Read on for the full list of nominees for the 78th Tony Awards.
78th Tony Awards: Full list of nominees
Best Play
- English
- The Hills of California
- John Proctor Is the Villain
- Oh, Mary!
- Purpose
Best Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Maybe Happy Ending
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Book of a Musical
- Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club
- Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
- Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her
- Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
- Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her
- Will Aronson (music), Will Aronson and Hue Park (lyrics), Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Best Revival of a Play
- Eureka Day
- Romeo + Juliet
- Our Town
- Yellow Face
Best Revival of a Musical
- Floyd Collins
- Pirates! The Penzance Musical
- Sunset Blvd
- Gypsy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
- John Michael Hill, Purpose
- Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
- Harry Lennix, Purpose
- Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
- Mia Farrow, The Roommate
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
- Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villain
- Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
- Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
- Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd
- Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
- Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
- James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
- Audra McDonald, Gypsy
- Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
- Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd
- Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Glenn Davis, Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain
- Francis Jue, Yellow Face
- Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Tala Ashe, English
- Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat, English
- Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain
- Kara Young, Purpose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
- Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein, Gypsy
- Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
- Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
- Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
- Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Direction of a Play
- Knud Adams, English
- Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
- Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
- Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain
- Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
- Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
- Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Marsha Ginsberg, English
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
- Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
- Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
- Derek McLane, Just in Time
- Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical
- Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
- Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
- Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
- Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd
- Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
- Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell, The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
- Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd
- Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Choreography
- Joshua Bergasse, Smash
- Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical
- Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Orchestrations
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
- Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
- Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.