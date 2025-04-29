The other, who had been a conscientious objector, told me, "The madness that had afflicted Europe was finally over and the relief was overwhelming." I'm not sure which memory is the more poignant.

Now, 80 years on, we talk to ordinary people who celebrated the day and find out what it means to them now. But I'll leave the last word to King George VI, who addressed the nation that day.

"In the darkest hours we knew that the enslaved and isolated peoples of Europe looked to us; their hopes were our hopes... We knew that, if we failed, the last remaining barrier against a worldwide tyranny would have fallen in ruins.

"But we did not fail. We kept our faith with ourselves and with one another... That faith, that unity, have carried us to victory through dangers which at times seemed overwhelming."

I think that pretty much sums up what VE Day meant then – and still does now.

Photo by Bentley Archive/Popperfoto via Getty Images

