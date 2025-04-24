This season of You is the fifth and final outing for serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who is forging a new life in New York with his wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and is part of the class of billionaires that he hadn't ever really considered being a part of.

Although Joe returns to his home city with a woman and child he loves, can he really escape the past though? Across 10 episodes, we'll soon find out how our problematic protagonist winds up, all unfolding against a backdrop of songs that take us from the dulcet tones of Sade right through to indie classics from The xx.

Read on to find out what songs are featured in season 5 of You on Netflix.

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song in the final series of the Netflix drama

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 5. Netflix

Episode 1 - The Luckiest Guy in NY

Too Sweet - Hozier

Your Love Is King - Sade

Episode 2 - Blood Will Have Blood

Take It Off - FISHER & Aatig

Episode 4 - My Fair Maddie

Washing Machine Heart - Mitski

Pink Roses - Say She She

try - Nilüfer Yanya

Episode 5 - Last Dance

Dreams From Bunker Hill - Cigarettes After Sex

Fiction - The xx

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in You. Netflix

Episode 6 - The Dark Face of Love

Boys - Charli xcx

Weak In Your Light - Nation of Language

Episode 7 - #JoeGoldberg

Starburster - Fontaines DC

L-O-V-E - Nat King Cole

Episode 8 - Folie a Deux

Teething - Domino Kirke

Episode 9 - Trial of the Furies

Picture You - Chappell Roan

vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Episode 10 - Finale

Once Upon a Poolside - The National featuring Sufjan Stevens

Guilty as Sin? - Taylor Swift

Crazy Love - Van Morrison

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John

Creep (Very 2021 Rmx) - Thom Yorke feat Radiohead

