You season 5 soundtrack: Every song in the final series of the Netflix drama
The final season of You is home to some recognisable tunes.
It wouldn't quite be a season of You without its distinct eerie score and inclusion of some of the best-loved songs of recent years too.
Last year's finale ended on a Taylor Swift Anti-Hero high and pop fans will be pleased that Swift, Charli xcx and Chappell Roan all feature in this season's list of featured songs.
This season of You is the fifth and final outing for serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who is forging a new life in New York with his wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and is part of the class of billionaires that he hadn't ever really considered being a part of.
Although Joe returns to his home city with a woman and child he loves, can he really escape the past though? Across 10 episodes, we'll soon find out how our problematic protagonist winds up, all unfolding against a backdrop of songs that take us from the dulcet tones of Sade right through to indie classics from The xx.
Read on to find out what songs are featured in season 5 of You on Netflix.
Episode 1 - The Luckiest Guy in NY
- Too Sweet - Hozier
- Your Love Is King - Sade
Episode 2 - Blood Will Have Blood
- Take It Off - FISHER & Aatig
Episode 4 - My Fair Maddie
- Washing Machine Heart - Mitski
- Pink Roses - Say She She
- try - Nilüfer Yanya
Episode 5 - Last Dance
- Dreams From Bunker Hill - Cigarettes After Sex
- Fiction - The xx
Episode 6 - The Dark Face of Love
- Boys - Charli xcx
- Weak In Your Light - Nation of Language
Episode 7 - #JoeGoldberg
- Starburster - Fontaines DC
- L-O-V-E - Nat King Cole
Episode 8 - Folie a Deux
- Teething - Domino Kirke
Episode 9 - Trial of the Furies
- Picture You - Chappell Roan
- vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Episode 10 - Finale
- Once Upon a Poolside - The National featuring Sufjan Stevens
- Guilty as Sin? - Taylor Swift
- Crazy Love - Van Morrison
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road - Elton John
- Creep (Very 2021 Rmx) - Thom Yorke feat Radiohead
