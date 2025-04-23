Having professed his love for extremely wealthy Kate, the pair move to New York and with the help of her in-house team, they manage to scrub every trace of Joe from search results. That meant that Joe could return to the US, despite being wanted by Madre Linda police for the death of ex-wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). But will Joe go back to his old habits?

The synopsis for season 5 reads: "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

But when exactly is You season 5 being released on Netflix? Read on to find out.

What time is You season 5 on Netflix?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 5. Netflix

You season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 24th April at 8am BST in the UK.

Unlike season 4, this fifth and final instalment won't be split into two parts. That means that all 10 episodes will be released at once on the streamer, ready to binge-watch.

As for other territories, please find our handy guide below on when You season 5 will be released where you are.

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

2am CT (USA)

3am ET (USA)

8am BST (UK)

9am CET (Central Europe)

3pm AWST (Australia)

5pm AEST (Australia)

You season 5 will be coming to Netflix on Thursday 24th April 2025.

