Charli XCX Party Girl line-up: Full list of acts at LIDO Festival
The Ultimate Brat is taking over LIDO Festival on 14th June - here's who's joining her and what you need to know.
Charli XCX is certainly a girl who knows how to throw a party – and East London better watch out as she brings a Brat Summer to Tower Hamlets this June.
Announcing she's 'throwing her own festival', Charli XCX is creating a specially-curated line-up to make sure this event is not one to miss.
Don't worry though – you won't have to Guess too much about what's in store, with the 360 singer already announcing a string of iconic stars ready to join her on the stage.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event
What is the Charli XCX Party Girl Festival?
Charli XCX's Party Girl Festival is part of the annual LIDO Festival at Lido Field, Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets, London.
The singer has handpicked the rest of the line-up herself, to make sure it sets the right vibe ahead of her shutting down the day with a headline slot.
So far, the line-up includes musicians, DJs and drag queens, mixing dance with indie sleaze – perfect for an event thrown by Charli.
Charli XCX's Party Girl will take place on the fourth day of the annual LIDO Festival, with Massive Attack, Jamie XX, Turnstile and London Grammar headlining the other dates.
Every year, the festival aims to highlight the arts of East London, including emerging talent and community engagement, with each act helping to curate their own line-up before a headlining set.
When is Charli XCX's Party Girl Festival?
The event will take place on Saturday 14th June.
It will be an all-day event, with Charli the last to take to the stage.
Performance times are yet to be confirmed.
Who is supporting Charli XCX at LIDO Festival?
Joining Charli XCX at the Party Girl event is:
- 070 Shake
- AG Cook
- Bladee
- Gesaffelstein
- Jodie Harsh
- Kelly Lee Owens
- Magdalena Bay
- The Dare
- The Japanese House
- Yseult
More acts are yet to be announced.
How do I get tickets for Charli XCX at LIDO Festival?
Tickets for Charli XCX at LIDO Festival are available to purchase on Ticketmaster.
Please note the event is strictly over 16s only, and children 16-17 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 years or over.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.