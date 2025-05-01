While the show has shown off plenty of jaw-dropping homes and spaces, it seems as though McCloud wouldn't actually want to live in any of them.

Speaking on Lorraine, McCloud admitted: "I stopped wanting to live in them about 20 years ago because I realised I've got the best job being able to go and see the finished projects and therefore spend time in these buildings.

"But it's weird because I then realised that I liked going home. You can be inspired by these places, but they're always going to be so tuned to the personalities of those people."

Kevin, Howard and Sarah in Grand Designs. Channel 4

By the very nature of Grand Designs, McCloud often gets to revisit some of the past properties that have featured on the show, boasting impressive additions and improvements many years down the line.

Speaking to that, McCloud also told Lorraine: "Some of our projects take 10 years, so you get the chance to go back again and again and again. You're filming people's lives, you see them visibly get older, you see the children grow up.

"Goodness me, the two markers of architecture and the passing of time, I've learned, are trees and children. Because you can go back and nothing has changed but the trees have grown and the kids have got bigger."

The show was recently renewed for two more seasons earlier this year, only further proving how much of a hit the series is with viewers. Fans of the series have season 23 to look forward to this spring, while season 24 will be following up in autumn.

On the announcement of the show's renewal, McCloud had said in a statement: "It is fantastic to be back with another two series of Grand Designs in 2025, full of astonishing projects and remarkable people.

"Great architecture doesn’t automatically come from great architects, it requires passionate dedicated clients who are prepared to push boundaries and it’s their stories that inspire the designs we are so lucky to follow. I can’t wait to share them with you."

Grand Designs airs on Channel 4.

