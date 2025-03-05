Not only will they follow home owners embarking on new – and, of course, extremely challenging – builds, but they will also feature revisits, too.

A statement released by Channel 4 confirmed the new episodes will spotlight self-builders as they "navigate the highs and lows of creating extraordinary, one-of-a-kind spaces, each with its own compelling story".

Kevin McCloud with Tim and Jules on Grand Designs. Channel 4

Kevin McCloud said: "It is fantastic to be back with another two series of Grand Designs in 2025, full of astonishing projects and remarkable people.

"Great architecture doesn’t automatically come from great architects, it requires passionate dedicated clients who are prepared to push boundaries and it’s their stories that inspire the designs we are so lucky to follow. I can’t wait to share them with you."

John Comerford, head of Naked West, a Fremantle label and co-executive producer added: "We are delighted to announce series 23 and 24 of Grand Designs.

"Grand Designs is so much more than a show about building and architecture; it centres on human ambition, perseverance, resilience and creativity.

"Both series will continue to showcase the extraordinary journeys of self-builders who take on the challenge of building their own unique home."

Ian Dunkley, Channel 4 commissioner, added: "The enduring appeal of Grand Designs is rooted in the human stories behind the bricks and mortar, and the passion and brilliance of Kevin and the team who make the series. I can’t wait to be surprised and amazed by the builds to come."

Grand Designs airs on Channel 4.

