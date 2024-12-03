The tournament runs from early December to the end of May 2025, with the grand final to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Reigning champions Toulouse clinched the sixth title in their history against Irish giants Leinster at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

Last year's runners-up have started their 2024/25 United Rugby Championship campaign with vigour, and will be among the top challengers once more.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 TV schedule.

How to watch European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25

The European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

You can also watch matches on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

European Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Group Stage – Week 1

Friday 6th December

Bath v La Rochelle (8pm) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 7th December

Clermont Auvergne v Benetton Treviso (1pm) Premier Sports 1

Sharks v Exeter (1pm) Premier Sports 2

Northampton v Castres (3:15pm) Premier Sports 2

Stormers v Toulon (3:15pm) Premier Sports 1

Munster v France (5:30pm) Premier Sports 1

Saracens v Bulls (5:30pm) Premier Sports 2

Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks (8pm) Premier Sports 2

Racing 92 v Harlequins (8pm) Premier Sports 1

Sunday 8th December

Bordeaux Begles v Leicester Tigers (1pm) Premier Sports 1

Toulouse v Ulster (3:15pm) Premier Sports 1

Bristol Bears v Leinster (5:30pm) Premier Sports 1

Group Stage – Week 2

Friday 13th December

Sale Sharks v Racing 92 (8pm) Premier Sports 2

Castres v Munster (8pm) Premier Sports 1

Saturday 14th December

Bulls v Northampton (1pm) Premier Sports 2

Ulster v Bordeaux Begles (3:15pm) Premier Sports 2

Leinster v Clermont Auvergne (5:30pm) Premier Sports 1

Leicester Tigers v Sharks (5:30pm) Premier Sports 2

La Rochelle v Bristol Bears (8pm) Premier Sports 1

Harlequins v Stormers (8pm) Premier Sports 2

Sunday 15th December

Benetton Treviso v Bath (1pm) Premier Sports 1

Stade Francais v Saracens (1pm) Premier Sports 2

Toulon v Glasgow Warriors (3:15pm) Premier Sports 2

Exeter v Toulouse (5:30pm) Premier Sports 2

More games to be added...

