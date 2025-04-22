Madrid Open 2025: Order of play and TV coverage (Tuesday 22nd April)
We've rounded up the full Madrid Open 2025 order of play and TV coverage today.
The Madrid Open 2025 is under way, with elite women chasing down a big points haul in the WTA 1000 event.
Reigning champion Iga Swiatek will be aiming to defend her title to avoid sliding further away from the world No. 1 spot following an unspectacular run of form.
Men's players enter the draw for the ATP 1000 event on Wednesday.
Fans across the world will be keen to see how players fare as the clay-court season rumbles on towards Roland-Garros.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Madrid Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Madrid Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 22nd April
All UK time.
Manolo Santana Stadium
Start 10:00am
- Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI)
Not Before 11:10am
- Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
Not Before 12:20pm
- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)
Not Before 1:30pm
- Katie Boulter (GBR) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Not Before 2:40pm
- [WC] Emiliana Arango (COL) v Camila Osorio (COL)
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Start 10:00am
- Elina Avanesyan (ARM) v Caroline Dolehide (USA)
Not Before 11:10am
- Renata Zarazua (MEX) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Not Before 12:20pm
- Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Hailey Baptiste (USA)
Not Before 1:30pm
- Lulu Sun (NZL) v Varvara Gracheva (FRA)
Not Before 2:40pm
- Peyton Stearns (USA) v Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How to watch and live stream Madrid Open 2025 in the UK
You can watch the Madrid Open live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.