Men's players enter the draw for the ATP 1000 event on Wednesday.

Fans across the world will be keen to see how players fare as the clay-court season rumbles on towards Roland-Garros.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Madrid Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Madrid Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 22nd April

All UK time.

Manolo Santana Stadium

Start 10:00am

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI)

Not Before 11:10am

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Not Before 12:20pm

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Not Before 1:30pm

Katie Boulter (GBR) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Not Before 2:40pm

[WC] Emiliana Arango (COL) v Camila Osorio (COL)

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Start 10:00am

Elina Avanesyan (ARM) v Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Not Before 11:10am

Renata Zarazua (MEX) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Not Before 12:20pm

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Not Before 1:30pm

Lulu Sun (NZL) v Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

Not Before 2:40pm

Peyton Stearns (USA) v Kimberly Birrell (AUS)

How to watch and live stream Madrid Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Madrid Open live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

