What’s new on Netflix UK in February 2021 – all the shows and movies coming up

January proved to be a great month for Netflix content, with a new series of Cobra Kai, the return of The Office (US) and the series 13 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race to dig into.

Advertisement

Thankfully, we can expect to see some similarly great titles arrive on the streamer in February, from brand new shows to classic flicks to get us through the remainder of lockdown.

If you’ve already ploughed through Michael Schur’s back catalogue, you’re in luck – all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation will be available to stream at the beginning of the month, while brand new drama Firefly Lane will also be making its Netflix debut.

When it comes to films, there’s so much to look forward to – with the Rosamund Pike thriller I Care A Lot being released this month alongside black-and-white drama Malcolm & Marie and romcom To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

Read on for the February list – and if you fancy looking at January’s Netflix releases, you can check that out as well.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Monday 1st February

The Family Fang (2015) Directed by Jason Bateman, this comedy-drama stars Bateman and Nicole Kidman as siblings who search for their missing confidence trickster parents

The House Arrest of Us An upcoming Filipino comedy series

Mean Girls (2004) Tina Fey’s teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan as a new high school student navigating social cliques and wide-spread rumours

Miss Bala (2019) US remake of a Mexican thriller, with Gina Rodriguez starring as a woman who trains to take down a drug cartel

Moms’ Night Out (2014) Comedy about three mums who take a break from parenting to head out on the town

Next (2007) Sci-fi thriller with Nicolas Cage as a Las Vegas magician on the run from the FBI

The Pact (2012) Supernatural horror about a woman who tries to discover why her sister and cousin disappeared

Parks & Recreation All seven seasons of this NBC mockumentary about the Pawnee Parks Department are coming to Netflix

Every day is treat yo' self day in 2021. Parks and Recreation comes to Netflix UK/IE on 1 Feb. pic.twitter.com/Q5bKaMZz13 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 6, 2021

Snakes on a Plane (2006) Cult action classic starring Samuel L Jackson as an FBI agent who must protect a gang crime witness from hundreds of snakes on a plane

Zig & Sharko (season 3) French animated comedy series

Tuesday 2nd February

Kid Cosmic New kids animated superhero series

Mighty Express (season 2) Canadian children’s series about a world where kids and trains go on epic adventures

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (season 2) The second series of Tiffany Haddish’s sketch comedy show

Wednesday 3rd February

Firefly Lane New drama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two friends over three decades

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) Polish thriller about a New Year’s Eve party which ends in a horrific disaster

Black Beach (2021) Spanish thriller about a business man who must face his dark past

Thursday 4th February

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) Mandarin fantasy action

Friday 5th February

Strip Down Rise Up A documentary exploring the intersections of movement and meaning in pole dancing

Malcolm & Marie (2021) Directed by Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, this romantic drama stars John David Washington and Zendaya as a director and his actor girlfriend whose relationship is tested on the night of his film premiere

Space Sweepers (2021) A South Korean space opera set in 2092, following a spaceship crew as they try to escape the destruction of Earth

Coming from Insanity (2019) A Nigerian crime drama about a 12-year-old who is trafficked into Lagos from Togo

Hache (Season 2) Spanish crime drama set in Barcelona’s drug trafficking scene in the 1960’s

Hire a Woman (2019) A Nigerian romantic comedy in which a man attends his university reunion with a fake girlfriend to make his ex jealous

Invisible City Brazilian fantasy series following a detective who discovers a world inhabited by mythical entities

Little Big Women (2020) A Taiwanese drama about a family who are struggling with the passing of their estranged father

The Last Paradiso (2021) Italian romance set in 1950’s Italy

Wednesday 10th February

News of The World (2020) American western starring Tom Hanks as a Civil War veteran who must return a young girl to her family

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel New crime docuseries about the disappearance of Cecil Hotel guest Elisa Lam

Ghosts of Cité Soleil (2006) A Danish documentary looking at the violent lives of gang leaders in Haiti’s worst slum

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018) Animated superhero musical-comedy with Will Arnett and Kristen Bell

The Misadventures of Hedi and Coleman (2021) French comedy following two dysfunctional drug dealers

Thursday 11th February

Red Dot (2021) Swedish thriller in which a married couple on holiday find themselves stalked by remorseless killers

Squared Love (2021) Polish romcom in which a celebrity journalist and womaniser falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life

Capitani Luxembourg drama about a village where everyone is keeping secrets while a murder investigation is underway

Layla Majnun (2021) In Azerbaijan, an Indonesian scholar falls for an admirer of her work – but an arranged marriage stands in the way

Friday 12th February

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) The third and final instalment of the romcom franchise starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Hate by Dani Rovira Stand-up comedy special from Spanish comedian Dani Rovira

Buried by the Bernards US reality series which follows the bickering but big-hearted Bernard family as they manage their budget-friendly funeral home

Xico’s Journey (2021) Mexican children’s animation about a girl who saves a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation with her dog and best friend

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020) Barbie learns what it means to be herself as she trades places with a royal lookalike in this musical adventure

Sunday 14th February

Namaste Wahala (2020) Nollywood movie about two people who fall in love despite their differing cultural backgrounds

The Big Day Indian reality series following six engaged couples in the run-up to their wedding day

Monday 15th February

The Crew New US sitcom starring Kevin James as a NASCAR garage crew chief who butts heads with his new boss and staff when there’s a change in management

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs (2016) Children’s film following the dogs as they relocate their den and find a friendly raptor

Booba (season four) Russian children’s programme

Tuesday 16th February

Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie An interactive special where viewers can choose how Bear Grylls secures wild animals that have escaped their sanctuary

Bird on a Wire (1990) Action comedy starring Mel Gibson and Goldie Hawn

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) American buddy cop comedy starring Sylvester Stallone and Estelle Getty as a mother-son crime fighting duo

The Debt (2010) Thriller starring Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington, Jessica Chastain as Mossad agents pursuing a notorious Nazi war criminal

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014) Film remake of the 90s comedy

Wednesday 17th February

Behind Her Eyes New psychological thriller following a single mother who begins an affair with her new boss and becomes friends with his wife. Starring Simona Brown, Eve Hewson and Tom Bateman

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) Sci-fi drama from Steven Spielberg

The Meg (2018) Sci-fi action starring Jason Statham, Rainn Wilson and Ruby Rose as scientists who encounter a megalodon shark in the Pacific Ocean

The Great Communist Bank Robbery (2004) Documentary about the 1959 bank heist in Romania

Thursday 18th February

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Anime series about a manga creator who develops supernatural abilities

Friday 19th February

I Care A Lot (2020) Black comedy thriller starring Rosamund Pike as a conwoman who steals from the elderly by tricking judges into making her their legal guardian

Legacy of Lies (2020) Action thriller in which an ex-MI6 agent is drawn back into the world of espionage

Tribes of Europa German sci-fi series about three siblings who set out to change the fate of Europe in 2074 after a global catastrophe

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021) A Spanish documentary about band Héroes del Silencio

Monday 22nd February

What Men Want (2019) Remake of the Mel Gibson comedy with Taraji P. Henson starring as a sports agent who can read men’s thoughts

Tuesday 23rd February

Pelé Documentary about the iconic footballer Pelé, the only man to win three World Cup titles

Brian Regan: On The Rocks Stand-up special from comedian Brian Regan

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020) American crime documentary about the largest art fraud in US history

Advertisement

Friday 26th February

Crazy About Her (2021) Spanish comedy in which a man becomes a patient at a psychiatric centre to see his one-night-stand again