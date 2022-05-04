The Circle USA 2022 line-up: Meet all the contestants taking part
The Netflix reality show is back – and it's spicier than ever!
The new season of The Circle just arrived on Netflix, with a brand new line-up of contestants hoping to win around their fellow players.
Whilst based in The Circle apartments, the players will be using their social media skills to gain popularity among the other contestants, either by playing as themselves or being a catfish.
With a whole load of fresh faces to get to know – and a few celebrity guests – here's everything you need to know about the contestants on The Circle.
Alyssa Ljubicich
Age: 27
From: New York
Job: Sex and relationship coach
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @alyssaljub
Alyssa is an assistant to a sex coach in New York, with the 27-year-old saying she loves "helping people have amazing sex".
Going into The Circle as herself, saying that if she can get the other players to open up about their sex lives, she can "absolutely get people to tell me about their strategies".
Josh 'Bru' Brubaker
Age: 24
From: West Hollywood, California
Job: Radio presenter
Playing as: Himself
Instagram: @bruontheradio
Radio host and TikTok star Bru is a 25-year-old living in West Hollywood who describes himself as a "golden retriever".
With 3.5 million followers on social media, Bru thinks he can be popular in The Circle as well and says he's being himself as he knows who he is and is "paid to talk" during his day job.
Frank Grimsley
Age: 28
From: Maryland
Job: School social worker
Playing as: Himself
Instagram: @franknthecity
Frank is a 28-year-old school social worker from Maryland who describes himself as "the big boy with a big personality".
Confident, fun and with a love for partying, Frank says he's a body-positive person who decided to go into The Circle as himself to "bring a little bit of Southern charm" to the competition.
Yu Ling Wu
Age: 25
From: San Francisco
Job: Brand marketing consultant
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @yulingwu
Yu Ling Wu is a 25-year-old brand marketing consultant from San Francisco.
She is a Chinese-American woman who says she was raised culturally by MTV and VH1, while on the digital front, she "lives and breathes social media".
As for her game -playing strategy, Yu Ling says she's planning on being "relatable" and "hilarious" in The Circle in the hopes of winning around her fellow players.
John Franklin
Age: 24
From: New Jersey
Job: Comedian and musician
Playing as: Carol (his mother)
Instagram: @_johnfranklin_
Comedian and musician John is a 24-year-old from New Jersey and The Circle's first catfish.
The Italian-American has entered the show as his mother Carol, explaining that she's "an incredibly smart, strong, independent woman" and he knows her inside out.
Crissa Jackson
Age: 31
From: Pennsylvania
Job: Former basketball player and social media influencer
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @crissa_ace
Pennsylvania-based Crissa Jackson is a former basketball player turned social media influencer who is using her digital skills to go far on The Circle.
The 13th woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters, Crissa is used to facing competition and says that she "likes to think that I'm going to play this game like that, having that full court vision".
As for her strategy, Crissa says: "I'm a lesbian, I'm a female athlete, I'm a mum, I'm a wife – so I'm able to relate to so many different people."
Parker Abbott
Age: 21
From: Miami
Job: Student
Playing as: Paul (her father)
Instagram: @parkerabbott
Miami-based student Parker says her only two personality traits are "being in a sorority and going out and partying" and so she's decided to enter The Circle as her father, Paul.
She explains that The Circle is all about trust and if she saw "a 21-year-old sorority girl", she definitely wouldn't put trust in them. "Especially with my pictures," she adds.
Emma Bunton and Mel B
Age: Both 46
From: The UK
Job: Members of The Spice Girls
Playing as: Jared
Instagrams: @emmaleebunton, @officialmelb
Spice Girl icons Emma Bunton and Mel B were two last-minute additions to The Circle line-up, with the singers taking part in the show as a catfish.
The pair entered The Circle in episode 2 as Jared – a 28-year-old children's author, but it was up to them to decide what Jared's personality would be like.
