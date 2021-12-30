The best TV box sets of 2021 to stream now
The Beatles: Get Back
- 2021
- Documentary and factual
- Music
Summary:
Documentary about the music group The Beatles featuring in-studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for the 1970 feature film 'Let It Be.'
Why watch The Beatles: Get Back:
Based on more than 57 hours of film footage from 1969, fêted Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson revisits the Beatles’ recording sessions for what would become Let It Be. The previously unseen recordings have been painstakingly remastered for the three-part series, dispelling myths about this period in the Fab Four’s career having been marred by animosity.
Clarkson's Farm
- 2021
- Documentary and factual
- Reality
- PG
Summary:
Follow Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside.
Why watch Clarkson’s Farm?:
This unexpectedly entertaining series has taken many people by surprise, not least lifelong Jeremy Clarkson-phobes who have had to admit that, actually, yes, his latest venture is really rather funny. After acquiring a 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds, Clarkson must get to grips with sowing, wilding and shearing, all under the withering tutelage of farm hand Kaleb Cooper.
It's a Sin
- 2021
- Drama
- Comedy
- 15
Summary:
Drama about young gay men coping with the Aids crisis
Why watch It’s a Sin?:
Every superlative has been used to describe Russell T Davies’s joyful yet utterly heartbreaking drama, which is currently All 4’s most binge-watched show of all time. Olly Alexander is a revelation as Ritchie, who moves to London in 1981 just as a strange new illness is gripping the city’s gay scene. The series’ devastating conclusion is one of the TV moments of the year.
Call My Agent!
- 2015
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
French serial about the lives and jobs of people working at a talent agency.
Why watch Call My Agent!?:
Since debuting in 2015, this Emmy Award-winning French comedy drama has been something of a slow-burner. Depicting the fictional highs and lows at talent agency ASK, both the clients and agents must navigate the caustic world of showbusiness. With real stars including Charlotte Gainsbourg and Sigourney Weaver happy to send themselves up, it’s daft and delicious.
The Pursuit of Love
- 2021
- Drama
- Romance
Summary:
Adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel about two cousins living in 1920s Oxfordshire, whose differing priorities are brought to the fore
Why watch The Pursuit of Love?:
Written and directed by actor Emily Mortimer, this fun and fearless adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel packed in the A-listers, with Lily James, Andrew Scott, Dominic West and Mortimer herself forming a strong ensemble. James leads the cast as Linda Radlett, a headstrong woman who is desperate to defy society’s expectations.
Mare of Easttown
- 2021
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
Oscar winner Kate Winslet returns to the small screen for the first time in a decade since her Golden Globe-winning performance in the title role of Mildred Pierce to play a small-town Pennsylvania detective in a seven-part mystery. Mare Sheehan (Winslet) keeps the peace in the close-knit community of Easttown, where secrets are passed down from one generation to the next. She is at loggerheads with her rebellious daughter Siobhan (Angourie Rice) and tensions are exacerbated when a murder on Mare's patch turns friends and neighbours against one another. Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) is called in to assist with the investigation as Mare's family life implodes. She turns to childhood best friend Lori (Julianne Nicholson), her mother Helen (Jean Smart) and local writer Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce) for emotional buoyancy.
Why watch Mare of Easttown?:
Kate Winslet hadn’t led a television drama for a decade until returning, triumphantly, to the small screen in this seven-part HBO series. Her multifaceted depiction of small-town detective Mare Sheehan was nothing short of career-defining. With a tight-knit community torn apart by her failure to solve both a cold case and a sudden new murder, Mare finds herself fighting for victims’ justice — as well as her own demons.
Succession
- 2018
- Drama
- Comedy
- 15
Summary:
Drama series centring on the Roy family, the owners of a global media empire who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch.
Why watch Succession?:
After a two-year wait, the third season of Succession was one of the most anticipated shows of 2021, and the Roys have not disappointed: they’re still conniving and monstrous, with familial fallout and whip-smart put-downs aplenty. The latest run has Logan Roy (Brian Cox) facing his biggest crisis to date, his empire on the cusp of crumbling.
Vigil
- 2021
- Crime/detective
- Drama
Summary:
Crime drama following a detective investigating a death on a nuclear submarine - while the vessel remains on active duty. Starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie.
Why watch Vigil?:
Packed with cliffhangers and claustrophobia, Vigil filled the Sunday-night hole left behind when Line of Duty ended. Suranne Jones led a strong cast as a DCI sent on board a nuclear submarine to investigate the suspicious death of a navy officer. Despite your disbelief having to be firmly suspended on occasion, it was appointment-to-view TV.
Line of Duty
- 2012
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Crime thriller with Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure about a police anti-corruption unit led by Superintendent Ted Hastings. Each series follows one multi-stranded inquiry.
Why watch Line of Duty?:
If you have yet to be convinced by Line of Duty, perhaps this will persuade you: when the finale of the latest series aired in May, the BBC revealed it was the most-watched episode of any drama since modern records began. If Jed Mercurio’s tales of police corruption have eluded you up until now and you want to see what all the fuss is about, all six series are on iPlayer.
Squid Game
- 2021
- Action
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake.
Why watch Squid Game?:
This South Korean dystopian drama can truly be named as one of the year’s TV phenomena. After dropping on Netflix, it spread like wildfire to become the streamer’s biggest ever show after being viewed by more than 142 million people in its first month. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is a down-on-his-luck father who, along with hundreds of other players, agrees to take part in a series of games for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. The catch? Anyone who loses a game is killed.