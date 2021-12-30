The best TV box sets of 2021 to stream now

The festive season is always a great time to catch up with some of the best shows of the year – and there's been no shortage of superb series to debut in 2021.

From documentaries like The Beatles: Get Back and Clarkson's Farm to brand-new dramas such as Mare of Easttown and It's a Sin, it's been another bumper year for television, with something for just about everyone to enjoy.

There was also the latest series of Jed Mercurio's smash-hit crime drama Line of Duty – the finale of which proved a little divisive among fans – and the latest exceptional season of Jesse Armstrong's immensely acclaimed Succession, which continues to go from strength to strength.

And perhaps the biggest show of all was Netflix's huge South Korean break-out hit Squid Game, which became the most-watched series in the streamer's history and inspired all manners of Halloween costumes this year.

Read on for our pick of ten of the best box sets of 2021 - and how to watch them.